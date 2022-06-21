"It's going to come off live" - Ex-writer on how WWE will embarrass itself with Elias/Ezekiel angle (Exclusive)

The ongoing WWE storyline featuring Elias and his younger brother Ezekiel witnessed an unforeseen moment this week on RAW. The "brothers" appeared together on RAW in a backstage segment before Elias' concert, and Vince Russo gave his honest take on the angle during Sportskeeda's post-show review.

The former WWE writer was willing to bet that Elias' fake beard would sooner or later accidentally fall off on live television.

Vince Russo also felt that the company could find itself in an awkward spot if that happens, as he explained on Legion of RAW:

"We might have to throw a little wager down on this, doctor Chris. How nervous are they? Throughout the entire day, bro, literally somebody's job was on the line if Elias' beard came off," stated Vince Russo. "Bro, hedge to the bets, bro. How long before the beard comes off, bro? How long is it before the beard comes off and they completely embarrass themselves?" [38:40 - 39:10]

Co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone chimed in and noted that Elias' return could be a one-off appearance as Ezekiel could continue his run without his brother's assistance.

However, Russo drew attention to WWE's repetitive booking pattern and expressed his belief that fans will see Elias again.

"I'm telling you, bro, they are going to go into the well again," Russo added, "and it's going to come off live on national television." [39:23 - 39:35]

Vince Russo discusses his doubts about the long-term future of the Elias/Ezekiel storyline in WWE

To WWE's credit and the performers involved, the ongoing angle has become one of the most exciting aspects of Monday Night RAW.

The promotion managed to get Elias and Ezekiel in the same frame by using clever production techniques. Still, Vince Russo wasn't sure if the narrative could be stretched for an extended period.

"When we were looking at the movie magic, and you know, two guys being in the same shot, I'm looking at this, bro, and I'm like, with their creative, let's be honest, how long can they carry this out? I mean, seriously, bro," Russo continued. "How long are they going to be able to string this along?" [40:00 - 41:00]

WWE @WWE #WWERaw EXCLUSIVE: After his smash concert, Elias is honored to be back in front of the @WWEUniverse and bets on @IAmNotEliasWWE to defeat @FightOwensFight EXCLUSIVE: After his smash concert, Elias is honored to be back in front of the @WWEUniverse and bets on @IAmNotEliasWWE to defeat @FightOwensFight. #WWERaw https://t.co/Mo78zEHAae

As expected, fans on Twitter had plenty to say following Elias and Ezekiel's moment together on RAW, and you can check out all the best reactions right here.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Vince Russo? Yes No 3 votes so far