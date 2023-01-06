5 possible directions for Naomi following reports of her impending return to WWE

Could Naomi be returning to WWE? Fans are speculating that the former SmackDown Women's Champion could be making her way back to the company following a report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

The star, who has always brought the glow to World Wrestling Entertainment, hasn't been involved with the company since walking out of the promotion in May of last year, which resulted in the suspension of both herself and Sasha Banks. She and Sasha were champions at the time of their walkout but vacated their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles upon leaving.

While Banks is now working with New Japan and seemingly done with her former company moving forward, Naomi is allegedly making amends. If the reports by Dave Meltzer are accurate, one of the women's divisions in WWE could receive quite the boost in the near future.

Given the rumors of an impending return from Naomi, fans are already speculating about what she may do upon returning. What brand might she appear on? Could she return in a major match and ultimately win it? Could Naomi finally join a major faction?

Below are five possible directions for Naomi following reports of her impending return to WWE.

#5. She could return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Saturday, January 28th, 2023 will be a big day for WWE. The Royal Rumble event is set to take place at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will feature two big Royal Rumble Matches.

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most thrilling and exciting spectacles every year. The bout contains an exciting mix of talent currently on the roster, the stars of tomorrow on NXT, and even returning superstars from the past. This could be the perfect way to reintroduce Naomi in a big way.

Naomi could return to WWE and then win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. This would then put her in a major spot heading into WrestleMania 39 where she could challenge for the RAW, SmackDown, or NXT Women's Championship. A major Rumble win and a WrestleMania title match will instantly win over many fans.

#4. Naomi could join WWE RAW's stacked women's division

Many of the stars in RAW's women's division

WWE RAW has arguably the greatest women's wrestling roster going today. The roster was already quite strong prior to the hirings and call-ups that took place during the Triple H regime so far, but it has reached an apex in recent months.

Bianca Belair is the RAW Women's Champion and thus the face of the brand, but there are numerous other top stars. Bayley, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley are all key figures.

Returning stars such as Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY are also featured. This is in addition to Nikki Cross, Doudrop, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and Tamina. With such a stacked roster, Naomi would have plenty of exciting opportunities going forward.

She could battle Bianca Belair for the gold or feud with Damage CTRL. She could also potentially help elevate lower-card stars or those who recently returned, such as Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Nikki Cross. There's a lot of exciting directions she could take on the red brand.

#3. She could reunite with Tamina

Tamina on RAW

As noted, Tamina is a member of the RAW roster. The daughter of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, the bruiser Tamina has been part of WWE's main roster for over a decade. She spent much of that time without ever holding gold, but eventually captured the tag titles and the 24/7 Championship in recent years.

Tamina has several connections to Naomi. The first is due to family. Naomi is a member of The Bloodline through her marriage to Jimmy Uso. Tamina is also part of the legendary family. Additionally, they were part of Team B.A.D. together alongside Sasha Banks.

If Naomi is returning to the company, she could potentially reunite with Tamina. The powerhouse Samoan isn't doing much and the Women's Tag Team Division needs more squads. They could potentially be challengers for IYO SKY and Dakota Kai if they can find their old chemistry once again.

#2. Naomi could boost the SmackDown women's division

Prior to walking out of WWE back in May 2022, Naomi was part of the SmackDown brand. In fact, she's still listed on the SmackDown roster on the company's official website. If she does return to action, it may very well be back on the blue brand.

In many ways, SmackDown needs her. The roster has a lot of quality talent, but few top name stars. Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, and the injured Natalya are all former champions. With that said, there's a lot of talent who need help being elevated.

Naomi could work with the likes of Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Emma, and Aliyah, among others, to help further solidify the brand. With enough stars made, the SmackDown roster could eventually begin to compete with the high-quality RAW roster.

#1. She could join The Bloodline

The Bloodline is still dominant

The Bloodline is by far the most impressive faction in pro wrestling today. The group dominates RAW & SmackDown, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the head of the stable. Reigns isn't alone in the group, however, as there are several prominent players involved.

Jimmy and Jey Uso, the Unified WWE Tag Team Champions, are members of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn are also key components of the group. Interestingly, however, there are no female members of the faction. Naomi could change that.

As noted, Naomi is married to Jimmy Uso. She has a clear connection to the group. If she were to be recruited, Naomi could potentially bring more gold to The Bloodline by winning titles that nobody else in the stable can. Naomi in The Bloodline makes a lot of sense.

