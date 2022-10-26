5 possible directions for Nikki Cross following her return on WWE RAW

Fans were shocked when Nikki A.S.H. interfered during the main event of this week's WWE RAW. They were even more surprised when they realized it wasn't the "Almost A Super Hero" moniker but Nikki's more fierce former persona, Nikki Cross.

Nikki Cross' career in the company has been a whirlwind. She transitioned to Nikki Cross on NXT with SANITY before joining the main roster and becoming a singles star. This led to her teaming up with Alexa Bliss and essentially being her crony.

The Twisted Sister later became more humanized and was eventually lost in the shuffle. Hence, she re-invented her character, playing a superhero gimmick. During this run, she won the RAW Women's Championship and also found success in the tag team division alongside Rhea Ripley.

2022 has been a tough year for the Scottish star as she has been pursuing the 24/7 Championship besides teaming up with Doudrop. Now with her mask off and a renewed focus, The Twisted Sister looks set to bring chaos to WWE RAW. What might she do now that she's reverted to her old gimmick?

Below are five possible directions for Nikki Cross following her return on WWE RAW.

#5. Nikki Cross could randomly attack WWE RAW Superstars

The most intriguing aspect of the Nikki Cross character is her wild and chaotic nature. Cross always felt out of control and unpredictable in her early years, which led to intriguing television.

This aspect of the Nikki Cross persona appears to be back in full swing following her return this week. The Twisted Sister attacked Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, a heel trio. She also assaulted Bianca Belair, who is the biggest female babyface on the red brand.

Nikki may continue this behavior in the short-term future to reestablish her unhinged character. If that's the case, she may end up attacking the likes of Tamina, Dana Brooke, Candice LeRae, and even enhancement talent and interviewers.

#4. She may still team up with Doudrop

Doudrop with Nikki

Doudrop's status is now in question after Nikki Cross' return on WWE RAW. The Scottish superstar was previously known as Piper Niven in the Mae Young Classic and during her NXT UK stint. After transitioning to the main roster, she was paired with Eva Marie and began using the name Doudrop.

While she's seemingly evolved back towards the direction of Piper Niven, Doudrop's name is yet to change on the main roster. Throughout 2022 she's been primarily teaming up with Nikki in what is often portrayed as a love-hate relationship.

Now that Nikki has gone through a major character change, many are of the belief that the pair will no longer be united. While that may be true, they may still end up being a tag team. Doudrop has insisted for months that Nikki needs to be more serious. Now that she's reverted back to being Cross, her more serious edge is on full display.

#3. Nikki Cross could join WWE RAW's Judgment Day

Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley have a lot of history, as both were battling against Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship during the summer of 2021. While Flair ultimately remained the champion, Rhea and Nikki shockingly bonded despite their different personalities.

The two worked so well together that they even held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. When the two began losing regularly, Rhea Ripley ended their tag team. Their split led to Nikki snapping and attacking Ripley, turning heel in the process. The Nightmare beat A.S.H. regularly and eventually moved on to working with Liv Morgan and then Judgment Day.

While the two were once an odd tandem that worked despite their differences, they're actually far more alike now than before. There's a chance that the two stars could make up and get past their issues from earlier in the year. If they were to reunite, Nikki might fit in perfectly with the dark and intimidating Judgment Day faction and possibly capture the tag titles alongside Ripley.

#2. She could attempt to take out Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL

Bayley made her massive return from injury at SummerSlam 2022 and introduced a new faction consisting of Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and herself. The villainous trio is collectively known as DAMAGE CTRL.

Since forming, Damage CTRL has dominated WWE RAW and SmackDown. Beyond Dakota Kai and IYO SKY capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, the group has injured or further injured Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Aliyah. They've also imposed their will upon Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and even Raquel Rodriguez.

Nikki Cross targeted and destroyed all three members of the faction upon her return to WWE RAW. While she also took out Bianca Belair and a referee, her goal may be to use her chaos to unseat and disrupt the control the trio has over the company.

#1. Nikki Cross could challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair and Bayley

One of Nikki Cross' targets upon returning to WWE RAW was Bianca Belair. The EST is not only one of the top wrestlers in the industry, but she's also the current WWE RAW Women's Champion.

Bianca Belair won the title at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Becky Lynch in a show-stealing bout. She's been a fighting champion since, defeating the likes of Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and Carmella, among others.

Nikki may be targeting Bianca because she wants the RAW Women's Championship. This could explain why she attacked both Bayley and Belair on Monday night. Will fans see Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair or Bayley in the future with the title on the line? Only time will tell.

