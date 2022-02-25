5 possible directions for Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania

WrestleMania is slightly over a month away and Seth Rollins isn't currently slated to face anyone for the time being.

While it's easy to understand why some wrestling fans are implying that a Kevin Owens/Seth Rollins showdown is imminent, there are still quite a few different directions that WWE could go in.

Aside from being known for having a history of unpredictability, WWE typically books Rollins rather prominently in comparison to other superstars on the roster.

So, what's in store for Seth "Freakin" Rollins heading into the Showcase of the Immortals this year? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, here are 5 possible directions for Rollins heading into WrestleMania.

#5 Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens: RAW's apex tag team

The dynamic duo consisting of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens is pure comedy gold. The relationship between the stars has been a major plus for RAW over the past few months.

Both men have a history of stabbing their partners in the back, so seeing this pairing between the two masters of betrayal keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

It's almost like they were made for each other in some way!

That's one reason why it might not be a good idea to break them up so soon.

Rollins and Owens are scheduled to compete in a triple threat tag team match for the RAW Tag Team Titles on the March 7 edition of the Monday night show. Will a win cement their status as RAW's apex tag team or will a loss plant the seeds for a grudge match at WrestleMania 38?

