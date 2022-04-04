5 possible directions for WWE megastar Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 38: Title rematch with Roman Reigns, potential retirement plans

The main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Roman Reigns pin Brock Lesnar to pick up a historic victory as he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The biggest show of the year is in the history books, and everyone is looking forward to the new chapter.

Buried beneath past celebrations and excitement for the future, there remains a glaring question: What’s next for Lesnar?

When will he return? Is he retiring? Did The Beast Incarnate bid farewell at the Grandest Stage of Them All? Here, we look at five possible directions for Brock Lesnar after his loss at WrestleMania 38. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Brock Lesnar challenges Roman Reigns to a title rematch at WrestleMania Backlash

Brock Lesnar might come back for a rematch against Roman Reigns

One of the most obvious options for Brock Lesnar would be to challenge Roman Reigns for a title rematch following his loss at WrestleMania 38. He will obviously not dethrone The Tribal Chief, but it would allow WWE to present Reigns as a more dominant superstar.

It might also give them a final opportunity to book a better match that will do justice to their epic feud over the last few months. We have seen Lesnar and Reigns face each other multiple times, and the latter needs new challenges.

However, there is only one month left before WrestleMania Backlash. Any new championship feud involving a big name would mean that there will be no credible threat to Roman Reigns’ title reign.

It would be unfair to see someone like Drew McIntyre or Seth Rollins challenge Reigns for the title and lose, leading to their exit from the world championship picture.

Good storylines need time, especially when the goal is to establish a legitimate threat to Roman Reigns’ dominant run. Unless the creative team has a long-term plan for his next challenger, it would be a safer option to go for Lesnar, who can afford to take another loss without losing his credibility.

#4 Brock Lesnar retires from WWE

Was this Brock Lesnar's last WrestleMania match?

In an interview before the last MSG live event, Brock Lesnar revealed that he thought he was retiring. The Beast Incarnate felt that his journey had come full circle, and he should hang his boots.

When asked why he returned, Lesnar said two words “cha-ching!” Despite big money involved, we all know that Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants. We might never see him inside the squared circle again if he feels that he is done with the in-ring action.

He has achieved everything possible in WWE. It could take years before modern-day superstars have proven to be a bigger draw than Lesnar. His unparalleled success in the past, coupled with his popularity so long after his prime, shows how he has always been a generational talent.

Lesnar’s genuine efforts to put Roman Reigns over throughout the latest feud show that he cares about the business, and he can walk away with the satisfaction of playing a significant role in the creation of the biggest star in the pro-wrestling business today.

#3 Brock Lesnar takes a brief hiatus and returns at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar could surprise us again at SummerSlam 2022

Brock Lesnar evidently enjoyed his run as a babyface and loved mingling with fans. He can’t be blamed for wanting to explore more with his early 2000s version of Lesnar.

When in mood, he could be one of the most entertaining superstars to have stepped inside the squared circle. The loss at WrestleMania 38 could force him to take a break, but it will never kill The Beast Incarnate.

Thus, we might see him make a surprise return at SummerSlam later this year. He will always pose a huge threat to anyone who holds the world championship. WWE might also want him back in short feuds ahead of their biggest shows after WrestleMania.

Based on his recent gimmick, it is still possible to see him come back and compete in the Money in the Bank match. Can you imagine the segments if Roman Reigns is forced to look over his shoulders at all times if Lesnar had the briefcase?

The Beast Incarnate won’t let him live peacefully for months, enjoying every moment of the hunt while keeping the fans entertained.

#2 Brock Lesnar feuds with Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar could give Bobby Lashley a chance to redeem himself

Brock Lesnar took Bobby Lashley’s WWE Championship, but the latter technically never lost the title. He couldn’t compete in the Elimination Chamber, which saved his credibility at face value.

Their latest feud was one-sided, but things could change when they meet again. It would take a lot of effort, but a convincing rivalry between these two fighters could blur the lines between reality and script with ease.

CONNER @WrestleConner



Paul Heyman: “Who’s there?”



Brock: “Bobby.”



Heyman: “Bobby, who?”



Brock: “Exactly.”



This version of Brock Lesnar is untouchable.

#WWERAW Brock Lesnar: “Knock. Knock.”Paul Heyman: “Who’s there?”Brock: “Bobby.”Heyman: “Bobby, who?”Brock: “Exactly.”This version of Brock Lesnar is untouchable. Brock Lesnar: “Knock. Knock.”Paul Heyman: “Who’s there?”Brock: “Bobby.”Heyman: “Bobby, who?”Brock: “Exactly.” This version of Brock Lesnar is untouchable. 😂 #WWERAW https://t.co/8HrUCdSp8I

WWE fans have wanted to see Lesnar vs. Lashley ever since the latter signed with the company. Their similar background in MMA makes them the only two superstars on the entire roster who can face each other in a match that would be dangerously close to a real-life fight.

If booked well, Brock Lesnar could help put over Bobby Lashley as one of the most dangerous competitors in WWE. He did that with Roman Reigns, and he could do it again with The All Mighty, but Lashley would need to step up his game.

#1 WWE sets up Brock Lesnar’s retirement match at WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar deserves his special moment at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar has given his all to the business and should be left alone if he wishes. However, it would be unfair to his work and legacy if he quietly retires from WWE.

Lesnar’s recent run as a babyface showed just how good he is when he genuinely enjoys his run. As one of the biggest superstars in the company’s history, he deserves a ceremonious exit.

There are many superstars on the roster, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and even budding talents like Bron Breakker, who could be his last opponent in WWE. Or it could be someone that Lesnar chooses.

He should be given the opportunity to bid farewell to the company at The Grandest Stage of Them All. In return, Brock Lesnar will give someone a chance to call themselves the guy who retires The Beast Incarnate.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



He acknowledged the fans before leaving the Since August Brock Lesnar has been great fun to watch on a near weekly basisHe acknowledged the fans before leaving the #WrestleMania stage… Since August Brock Lesnar has been great fun to watch on a near weekly basis 👏He acknowledged the fans before leaving the #WrestleMania stage… https://t.co/ukpiyhAdLQ

In the end, it all boils down to Lesnar and Vince McMahon. Whether he retires today or in the future, he should know that he is The Beast Incarnate that fans have grown to love.

Edited by Kaushik Das