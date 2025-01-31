5 Possible endings to the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event

With only four matches booked for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, each contest will be given a lot of time to tell a story. The Motor City Machine Guns and DIY will clash in a Best 2-out-of-3 Falls contest.

Both Rumble contests usually take up at least an hour. The Men's Royal Rumble could close the show due to the big names competing. Roman Reigns, John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and others will try to outlast each other.

Cody Rhodes also defends the Undisputed WWE title against Kevin Owens in a ladder match. Due to the heated nature of this rivalry, Rhodes's defense could close the event. Any of the next five endings could play out to finish off the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#5. John Cena becomes a three-time Royal Rumble winner

John Cena's last ride has started, and he entered himself in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. It's one to get a title shot and a chance to win his 17th World Championship.

The Leader of the Cenation already won two Royal Rumbles and would join 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as the only three-time winners in WWE history.

Due to nostalgia factors and the fact that he’s winding down his career, seeing Cena outlast 29 other stars and point to the WrestleMania sign could be a fitting end to the PLE.

#4. Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship

If WWE wants to maintain the status quo heading into WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes could easily walk in and out of the match with his title.

He appears every week and is the workhorse of the company. Randy Orton's specter still looms large over everything, and he could return to help his friend and apprentice reclaim the title.

Owens piledrove him a few months back, so the Viper is surely looking for revenge on Kevin Owens. Loyalty could also lead The American NIghtmare to offer his mentor a title shot.

#3. The Tribal Chief stands tall . . . for a short moment

It’s been 10 years since Roman Reigns won his first Royal Rumble back in 2015. With the way WWE has presented him since his return at SummerSlam 2024, fans will be rabid if he wins this year‘s match.

Commentators will play up his history and how he wants to regain the Undisputed Championship. That would take away intrigue from the weeks building to WrestleMania, but WWE would have Paul Heyman sell most of the feud.

If Roman wins 10 years after his first victory, it will be hard for WWE to keep from having the Rock come out again like he did in 2015. It would be a nice callback. If The Final Boss turned on his cousin, it would be even better. If they stay cordial, it would be another boring wrinkle in the Rock's new attitude.

#2. Kevin Owens beats Cody Rhodes with some help

If the Men’s Royal Rumble match does not close the event, the ladder match for the Undisputed Championship between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will. Rhodes has held the title since last April, and he’s the face of the company.

With all the wild storytelling, he could be in for a shock at the event. Seeds have been planted for others to potentially turn on The American Nightmare.

Sami Zayn has questioned his motives lately. Friends and enemies have urged him to stand up for himself rather than worry about Roman Reigns or the needs of other people.

Zayn or a returning Randy Orton could shock the world by attacking Cody Rhodes during the title match. This could lead to Kevin Owens capturing a major title for the first time in over eight years.

#1. CM Punk outlasts 29 other stars

One possible ending to the 2025 Royal Rumble event would be CM Punk finally earning his title shot and main event spot at WrestleMania.

The Best in the World was last year‘s runner-up and has teased feuds with both Gunther and Cody Rhodes. Since he missed out on a huge spot at last year's show, his winning this year is a strong possibility.

He’s excelled in selling every feud since his return to WWE. It’s finally time for Punk to win that elusive Royal Rumble and finally get his coveted main-event spot at The Show of Shows.

