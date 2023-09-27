5 possible endings to Dominik Mysterio's title match at NXT No Mercy

In the last few months, Dominik Mysterio has cemented his place as the NXT North American Champion. While Dominik has managed to defend his title on his own and often with the help from Rhea Ripley at NXT No Mercy this week, The Judgment Day member will be all alone against Trick Williams.

Originally, Dominik was scheduled to defend his championship against Mustafa Ali. However, after Ali was released from WWE last week, the Stamford-based promotion booked a match between Dominik and Trick Williams with Dragon Lee as the special guest referee.

In this article, we will look at five possible endings to the bout between Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy:

#5. Dragon Lee costs Dominik Mysterio the championship

After losing to Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW, it was a surprise to see that Dragon Lee was announced as a guest referee for the match between Dirty Dom and Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy. While fans would expect Lee to stay neutral, there is a chance he could cost Dominik his championship.

WWE could book an angle showing Lee could not digest his loss to Dominik on RAW and, hence, proceeded to cost the latter his title. If the Stamford-based promotion decided to go ahead with this scenario, they could introduce Dragon Lee to the main roster by booking a feud between him and Dom.

#4. Trick Williams beats Dominik clean

Since Trick Williams parted ways with Carmelo Hayes, it would be safe to assume WWE has something in line for the former. Given Williams will now pursue a singles career, it won't be a surprise to see Shawn Michaels and Co. book him to win his first singles title. While this scenario will benefit Williams, it will also benefit Dominik.

Currently, Dominik Mysterio has a hectic schedule. And with so many developments taking place on RAW, there is a chance WWE would want Dominik to put his focus on the red brand. Hence, the company could book The Judgment Day member to drop his title at NXT No Mercy.

#3. Rhea Ripley returns to help Dominik Mysterio

Since Dominik Mysterio joined forces with Rhea Ripley, he has been unstoppable inside the ring. While The Judgment Day as a whole has been instrumental in Dominik's rise, the contributions of Ripley have overshadowed the rest. The Aussie has been ringside for most of Dom's matches.

Hence, seeing her return at NXT No Mercy won't be a surprise. Rhea Ripley could return and interfere in the match to help Dominik retain his title.

If this takes place, WWE fans will sure be interested to see Ripley return, considering she has been out since she was attacked by Nia Jax two weeks ago on RAW.

#2. Carmelo Hayes costs Trick Williams the title

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams dominated NXT as partners for a long time. While Hayes was the NXT Champion, Williams constantly accompanied him. However, a few months ago, the latter decided to part ways with Hayes and continue walking on his path.

While Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams continue to share a good relationship, there is a chance he could flip at NXT No Mercy and cost the latter his opportunity to win the NXT North American Championship. This could then lead to a feud between Hayes and Williams at NXT No Mercy.

#1. Dominik wins clean

Despite being on the winning side and retaining his title on multiple occasions, Dominik Mysterio has been criticized for not cleanly winning matches. These criticisms have led to the WWE Universe doubting Dominik's credibility inside the ring.

Therefore, at NXT No Mercy, Dominik could be booked to retain the NXT North American Championship dominantly. Unlike the usual manner in which he wins, fans could witness Dom cleanly beat Trick Williams to assert his dominance.

