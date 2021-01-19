5 Possible endings to Randy Orton's feud with Alexa Bliss and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt - Popular gimmick match, huge twist on the cards?

WWE RAW is not the best TV show right now but with that being said, the story between Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss is pretty intriguing.

Initially beginning as a vengeance trip for The Fiend on the man who burned his house in 2017, this feud took a shocking turn at TLC. Randy Orton won a Firefly Inferno Match between the pair and set Bray Wyatt's monstrous alter-ego on fire. The former Universal Champion is yet to return a month later.

In the meanwhile, Alexa Bliss has had an increased role on RAW. She tried to goad Orton into setting her on fire, before launching a fireball at him last week. The Fiend's return is imminent, possibly as soon as next week. There are still quite a few ways in which this feud could end.

“I’m wearing this mask to not only protect myself, but to shield everyone else from the horror I endured.”#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GOB2yAuoiE — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021

Whether the blowoff happens at Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, or even all the way at WrestleMania, it is anybody's guess what will transpire. Here are five possible endings to Randy Orton's feud with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

#5 The Fiend defeats Randy Orton clean in the ring

Once he returns to WWE TV, Bray Wyatt could be set to introduce another in-ring gimmick match in which he will take Randy Orton on. The last one may not have ended so well for him, but the next one may. The Fiend will likely end this story on top of The Viper.

The match may be akin to a regular Street Fight, one that is altered enough to suit The Fiend's devilish intentions. It would be entertaining and brutal, as it must follow the dark turn this rivalry took at TLC. Randy Orton will not get off easily for what he did.

Wyatt could dominate Orton in this match, eventually laying him out in the middle of the ring. This is the most conventional way this feud could end but if done correctly, it could be epic. WWE needs to find ways to make The Fiend's matches feel special again. A new in-ring gimmick might just be the key to that.

Randy Orton truly must feel the wrath of The Fiend in his fullest form. Something that wasn't truly seen in 2020. An in-ring mauling of his bitter rival would be just the way to announce a bigger and badder version of himself in 2021.