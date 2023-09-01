5 Possible endings to Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023 is official. The Eradicator will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Big Mami Cool at the September 2 Premium Live Event. The match was made official during the August 21, 2023, episode of RAW when Raquel revealed she’d been cleared to compete.

The two women have been at war with each other since NXT. Raquel Rodriguez was the one who beat Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match at NXT New Year’s Evil on 6 January 2021. Following their extremely physical encounter, The Nightmare made her main roster debut. She joined her real-life best friend on the main roster during the April 8, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Now that we’ve revisited the backstory to this epic feud let’s take a look at five possible endings to Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023:

#5. Rhea Ripley retains her title clean

Rhea Ripley has stepped on every challenge that’s risen to the occasion thus far. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has retained her title against Zelina Vega, Natalya, and other superstars on the WWE main roster. She will be looking to repeat the same feat this Saturday at Payback.

One possible ending to the match at the Premium Live Event might see Rhea get a clean win over her longtime rival. Mami has proven time and again she’s one of the best female wrestlers on the planet, and that might come in handy during her match against Raquel.

#4. Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023 sees a new winner

Raquel Rodriguez is a legit powerhouse. Also, she’s one of the hardest clotheslines in all of women’s division today. Big Mami Cool almost took Mami’s head off with said move the last time they confronted each other on RAW.

Raquel doesn’t feel intimidated by Rhea. She’s arguably the only superstar on the main roster who can match The Eradicator in strength and absolute dominance.

Big Mami Cool prevailed in their Last Woman Standing match. She might be the one to emerge victorious after Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023.

#3. Dominik Mysterio causes a distraction

Dominik Mysterio won his first singles title in WWE with a little help from Rhea Ripley. He also retained it because of Mami. It’s safe to say that WWE’s most talked-about couple has each other’s back when it comes to title matches.

Dom is expected to be in Rhea Ripley’s corner for her upcoming match against Raquel Rodriguez. The World’s Most Dangerous Man might cost Raquel her big match, inadvertently planting the seeds for an intergender match against the former NXT Women’s Champion.

#2. Liv Morgan turns heel on her former tag team partner

Liv Morgan is out of action with a shoulder injury. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion reportedly aggravated the injury during an episode of Raw in July. She was spotted leaving the arena in a sling. She had previously vacated the tag team titles due to said injury.

It is possible that Liv Morgan could make an unexpected appearance during the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez match at Payback 2023. Morgan might cost Raquel the match, setting up their much-anticipated feud in the process.

#1. Trish Stratus makes a cameo during Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023

Trish Stratus has a huge match coming ahead. The WWE Hall of Famer is set to take on Becky Lynch inside a steel cage at Payback 2023. The match is expected to put an end to their bitter feud that’s been going on since April.

Trish Stratus had previously stated she was interested in going after the women’s title. Triple H might set up a storyline between the former Women’s Champion and the winner of the Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023 by having Trish make a cameo during the match.

What are your predictions for Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez at Payback 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!