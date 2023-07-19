Is Liv Morgan's injury real or fake? All we know so far!

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville this week on WWE RAW. It appears that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was injured during the match.

According to WrestlingNews, Liv Morgan’s injury appears legit as she was checked by WWE trainers off-camera. The report further stated that the 29-year-old star left the building with a sling on her.

"There are many details available but trainers were seen checking on her off camera and she was seen leaving the building with a sling on. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green last night."

Watch the highlights below:

This is the second time in two months that Liv supposedly suffered an injury on WWE television. The 2022 Women’s Money in the Bank winner injured herself during a tag team match alongside Raquel against Bayley and Dakota Kai on the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

It is worth mentioning that Dakota Kai also injured herself while trying to protect Liv during the match. The former NXT star suffered a torn ACL. She is expected to remain out of action for anywhere between six months and a year.

What happened after Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost their titles on WWE RAW?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez headed into their tag team title defenses with the odds stacked against her.

Raquel wasn’t at her 100% in the match because she was kayfabe injured by WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley before the bout in a backstage segment.

Liv took back-to-back Unprettier from Chelsea Green, followed by a stiff knee strike from Sonya Deville to cap off the women’s tag team title bout. Her tag team partner tweeted out an apology to her and the fans for letting them down.

WWE apparently hinted at a feud between Liv and Rhea with an altercation during the show. Hopefully, Liv Morgan’s injury won’t keep her out too long.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here