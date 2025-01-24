5 Possible endings to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

The second edition of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event currently has four matches, and one segment planned. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax.

They probably won't close the show since they've already faced each other. Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight title against Jey Uso.

Jacob Fatu will clash with Braun Strowman. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will have an in-ring contract segment hosted by Shawn Michaels.

Bron Breakker will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line again against Sheamus. With a lot on the line heading into the Royal Rumble, Saturday Night's Main Event could end in one of the following five ways.

#5. Kevin Owens could injure Cody Rhodes ahead of Royal Rumble

One trend between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes has been KO injuring people. He hit Randy Orton with a piledriver and attempted to do the same to Rey Mysterio. Owens also hit the move on The American Nightmare.

Since all contract segments end in physicality, the showdown between Rhodes and The Prizefighter won't be any different. Owens could emerge relatively unscathed after the beatdown.

This could sell that Rhodes may not make it to the Royal Rumble. Seeing the Champ limp out for his ladder match would also build sympathy and doubt around whether he can win.

#4. The Viper could return at Saturday Night's Main Event

One possible ending for Saturday Night's Main Event could be Randy Orton's return. With the Royal Rumble the following week, WWE will want to spread out some potential returns.

In addition to Orton, stars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and others could pop up at one of the events. The contract segment between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes could close Saturday Night's Main Event.

A good way to leave fans happy would be to have The Viper return. He could simply show up to confront both parties but not do anything. This would leave questions as to what he will do when he decides to get physical, especially at the Rumble.

#3. Jey Uso could capture the World Heavyweight Championship

Even though he's had several title chances, Jey Uso has fallen short in most of them. He won the Intercontinental title but quickly lost it to Bron Breakker.

If WWE really wants to change things up on the Road to WrestleMania, having Jey Uso win the title would satisfy many fans. Gunther just won the belt at SummerSlam, so he should be Champion at least until WrestleMania 41.

Nevertheless, WWE could strike while the iron is hot and finally have Uso capture a major title. If Triple H still wants Gunther as Champion at the PLE, Uso can defend it in another showdown on RAW or at the Elimination Chamber ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#2. Randy Orton could betray his apprentice

If Randy Orton does show up, hitting Cody Rhodes with an RKO would be a shocking finish for Saturday Night's Main Event.

WWE has lacked big surprises, even heavily telegraphing Penta's debut. Orton has always been better as a villain and is due for a change.

By doing so he can either side with Kevin Owens against The American Nightmare or stand on his own. He could also hit an RKO on both of his former allies.

Turning on Rhodes would lead to a potential match between the mentor and the student, possibly at the Elimination Chamber event.

#1. One feud could end as another start for Gunther

The World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso should close Saturday Night's Main Event. While Rhodes will appear, it is still the biggest title booked in a match on the show.

A fitting ending to the show would be The Ring General retaining over Uso after a game challenge from The Yeet Master. Goldberg could then emerge to step up to Gunther.

The two had a heated confrontation at Bad Blood in October, but nothing has come from that showdown. A match at the Royal Rumble would be perfect for both men since Goldberg would likely disappear again after the challenge.

