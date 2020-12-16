5 possible female NXT Superstar who could be the mystery master of Xia Li and Boa

NXT Superstars like Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Toni Storm, and Shotzi Blackheart have all been at each other's throats over the last few months. Xia Li, however, has been fighting a different battle.

Since enduring a losing streak, Li and Boa have both been "summoned" back home by a ShiFu or master character. Boa was marked by the ShiFu and later, so was Xia Li. They both dreaded what was coming before fans even knew what to possibly expect.

Fast forward a few weeks, and NXT has shown various vignettes of both Li and Boa undergoing intense and sometimes brutal training. At various points in each vignette, the NXT Universe has seen a glimpse of the character that both Li and Boa feared.

With so many talented women already featured on NXT TV, it appears that another newcomer will soon debut as this mysterious woman. There are certainly some possibilities when looking at the WWE/NXT roster. Here are five possibilities for NXT stars that could be the mystery master. Starting off below is a bit more of the story thus far.

Possible NXT mystery woman - The story thus far

Things started to get interesting a few months ago. Li had just lost a match after a series of bouts against the likes of Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane. Boa came out to the ring and handed Li a letter. It shocked her and caused her great stress.

Over the next few weeks, Li asked NXT GM William Regal for more matches. She even outright challenged Raquel Gonzalez to one contest. Each week, Boa and Li would say they needed just one more chance.

After a few more losses, another character emerged. Li didn't show up to compete against Gonzalez, and she obliterated Boa instead. Boa regained his composure, but then the character they've called ShiFu showed up in a hail of fog. He marked Boa's hand with what appeared to be ash. Once he was branded, it appeared that the duo was abducted to undergo more training - or punishment - after a less than successful run in NXT.

Boa and Li were blindfolded and taken to an undisclosed location where they have undergone vigorous and brutal training. In each vignette, the NXT Universe was shown a brief glimpse of the master that they were trying to please. The most recent few have seen the eyes and forehead of the mystery woman. So who could it be?