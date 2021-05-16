5 possible feuds between Hall of Famers and current WWE superstars

The WWE Hall of Fame is home to some of the best wrestlers of all time. Some superstars have been able to make their mark on the wrestling scene in such a manner that they were obvious inductees into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

There are many wrestlers out there still wrestling who are yet to be inducted but are clearly going to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame someday. But over the years, some members of the WWE Hall of Fame have returned to wrestle a few more times.

Some of these returns were ill-advised as fans saw the return of some superstars who should have stayed away from the ring. Despite that, there are some wrestlers who are more than capable of putting on a good match. On top of that, they even have that one last feud waiting for them should they choose to return.

The following are five WWE Hall of Famers who could have a convincing feud against five current superstars.

#5 Possible WWE feuds: Riddle and Goldberg

"The only way I could get @Goldberg in a ring with me is if he gets to murder me, and I HAVE to let him. He couldn't do it in real life."



"The guy doesn't like me, I don't like his work!"@SuperKingofBros talking about his 'Bro' for 2:33 is everything you hoped it would be 😂 pic.twitter.com/GMjrjquslW — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 9, 2020

Riddle is known for being less than complimentary about some wrestlers. In fact, he has been loudly negative about certain Superstars, calling them out at every opportunity.

Currently, Riddle is on a team with Randy Orton in what might be one of the strangest but oddly entertaining pairings in WWE history.

However, Riddle has focused on one WWE Hall of Famer that he has regularly called out in the past. Goldberg found himself in the sights of Riddle, and although the Hall of Famer denied any chance of a match between the two of them, they could end up facing each other in the ring.

Riddle and Goldberg could have an entertaining feud, with Riddle possibly showing a more intense side to his personality. Goldberg would be better suited away from the title picture as well, so this feud could end up helping both superstars.

1 / 5 NEXT