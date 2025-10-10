5 Possible finishes for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes renew their rivalry when they battle for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship in Perth, Australia. The build has been a tale of two stars with different mindsets.

Rhodes is the defending Champion and has acted as he always does. Since Rollins is his opponent, however, he's rubbed his 3-0 record in their meetings in The Visionary's face.

The Architect has seemed hesitant and desperate to get a victory. He also feels the weight of his decisions since WrestleMania.

With a lot on the line, here are five possible finishes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship between Rollins and Rhodes.

#5. Seth Rollins cleanly defeats Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel

Since he's lost in each of their previous three meetings, Rollins needs to win this showdown much more than Rhodes. Losing a fourth time to The American Nightmare will have more ramifications this time, both on screen and backstage.

Losing again means officials value Cody more than Rollins. The Vision could also implode if he loses. For those reasons, Rollins picking up a clean victory over his current rival is a strong possibility.

It's too soon for the Vision to end, and beating Rhodes by himself will restore a lot of Rollins' credibility. It will also maintain that the Vision is the threat it was intended to be.

#4. Cody Rhodes wins after The Vision turns on Rollins

The Vision has been strangely acting as two separate entities over the last month. Rollins has been focused on beating Rhodes while Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have dealt with the Usos and Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman has appeared with both sides, but laid out to The Architect what would happen if he lost at Crown Jewel. The Vision would implode, and he'd lose any credibility and momentum he had as the World Heavyweight Champion.

There could be a moment when Breakker or Reed goes into business for themselves, turning on Rollins. This could lead to Rhodes picking up the win after a huge betrayal.

#3. Seth Rollins wins after Randy Orton turns on Rhodes

Randy Orton has been at Rhodes' side whenever he's needed backup. The two battled the Vision on SmackDown, but The Legend Killer seemed mesmerized by the Undisputed WWE title.

The Viper isn't booked for Crown Jewel but could pop up in Perth. Rhodes will probably need allies, and Orton is the first one who would show up. What he does, however, would be a big talking point.

Turning on his long-time friend would be a much better talking point than The Viper simply showing up and helping him. It would give Rollins a much-needed win and Rhodes his next opponent.

#2. Cody Rhodes cleanly wins the Men's Crown Jewel Championship

While it would be predictable and uninspiring, Rhodes winning clean at Crown Jewel could be the outcome. He's the top star holding WWE's top prize. He's defeated Rollins in three prior showdowns.

It would keep things at the status quo and stir things up on RAW within the Vision. The American Nightmare would go back to SmackDown, waiting for his next challenger to emerge.

If bookers don't want to take any chances, then Rhodes winning clean at Crown Jewel is a strong possibility.

#1. The Vision helps Seth Rollins beat Cody Rhodes

With how things have gone in most of their matches, the Vision will come into play at Crown Jewel. Breakker isn't booked, but Reed is facing Reigns in Perth.

With bragging rights and the ability to back up his narrative of saving the future of the industry, Rollins could instruct his allies to make sure he wins no matter what.

This would follow along with how the group interferes in most of their matches to preserve their vision of the future. With Rollins desperate for a victory over Cody, having outside help to win would at least give him a win.

