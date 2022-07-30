Possible break up, popular star interferes - 5 potential outcomes for The Usos vs. the Street Profits at WWE SummerSlam

The Usos will look to continue their dominance of the tag team division at SummerSlam. Jimmy and Jey became WWE Unified Tag Team Champions by defeating RK-Bro on an episode of SmackDown in May. It took a title off of RAW, but the Usos have appeared on both shows since winning the belts.

Since Jimmy and Jey have had many battles with New Day over the years, it would have made sense for the two rivals to face off at SummerSlam. Instead, the Usos will face Street Profits. Along with the other two aforementioned teams, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are among the best in WWE.

The teams have battled each other for weeks, including a controversial match at Money in the Bank. At the event, The Usos won via pinfall despite Ford's shoulder clearly being off the mat.

With that, the two teams continued battling each other until their match for SummerSlam was confirmed.

With controversial finishes in multiple matches between the teams, Jeff Jarrett was named the special guest referee. He's a fixture in Nashville and will hopefully call things down the middle.

But will he actually be impartial? Here are five possible outcomes for the SummerSlam match between the Street Profits and the Usos.

#5 The Usos win clean at SummerSlam

The Usos will try to extend their historic run at SummerSlam.

The Usos have been booked as arguably the top tag team of all time. They have been champions for more than a year, so WWE might want to continue their run. Their wins haven't always been dominant, but a victory is a victory.

Other than New Day, there aren't many teams for the Usos to conquer. Perhaps the Viking Raiders could provide a challenge, or if WWE forms a super duo of top singles stars. But that still might not stop the company from booking The Usos over every other team.

Regardless of future challenges, the Usos could win the match cleanly and walk out of Nashville as the Unified Tag Team Champions.

#4 Jeff Jarrett helps the Street Profits win

Since there were two instances of the referee missing something in a match, Jeff Jarrett was named the special guest official. JJ is a legend, especially in the Nashville area.

Jarrett appeared last week to say he'd call things down the middle. On the go-home SmackDown, he took a superkick from one of the Usos. Due to this, the odds of Double J raising the hands of the Street Profits have greatly increased.

He's a massive face in Nashville, so anything he does will likely be cheered. The heels usually test the referee the most, so something they do might upset Double J.

If he does call it down the middle and the Profits win, his involvement could be used as an excuse for the Usos losing if WWE wishes to prolong this feud.

#3 Sami Zayn interferes to help The Usos win

Sami Zayn is never too far from a match involving the Bloodline.

Sami Zayn has been constantly involved in the Bloodline angle over the last six months. Whether asked or not, The Great Liberator has helped The Usos win some matches.

Unfortunately, Zayn is nursing an arm injury, so he won't be in a match at SummerSlam. That's fine because his presence alone is enough to make a significant impact.

As he did against RK-Bro and Riddle, the former Intercontinental Champ could easily interfere or show his face ringside. It might force Jarrett to toss him out of the ringside, but a distraction might help The Usos retain their titles. It would be a great way to get one of the most entertaining stars in wrestling onto the SummerSlam card.

#2 The Street Profits lose and break up

Has Montez Ford been overshadowing his teammate?

While breaking up the Profits would be a mistake, it is still something that could happen. SummerSlam is one of the biggest stages of the year, and WWE might want the split to happen in Nashville.

There have been reports of giving Montez Ford a singles push as he's the standout of the duo, according to creative. While he's needed more in the tag team division, something could happen to force one of the members to turn on the other.

It would also provide the fans with a hugely memorable moment from the event. Maybe frustration or jealousy takes over Ford or Dawkins? Regardless of how it happens, the Street Profits could implode at SummerSlam.

#1 The Street Profits win clean

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown Well you knew this was going to happen... Well you knew this was going to happen...#SmackDown https://t.co/epPJSZsj5K

While Jimmy and Jey have always performed above expectations in their title matches, it's time for a new team to become champions. Street Profits are one of the top teams in WWE and have already proven that they can carry the division.

Their match at Money in the Bank was shrouded in controversy due to Montez Ford's shoulder being up during the pin. The same thing happened in a singles match, but with the Usos being on the short end of the stick.

This match needs a definitive winner and crown new champions. The best way to end the feud is for the Street Profits to pick up a clean win. It's time to focus on other stars in WWE.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will leave Nashville with the Unified Tag Team Championships? The Usos The Street Profits 8 votes so far