5 possible finishes to the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton match at WrestleMania 33

There are so many different ways this WrestleMania main event could end! Let's discuss a few.

The fans await this contest

As the two former Wyatt Family brethren prepare to clash for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 33, the finish is still the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe.

Nobody has a clue how this championship match will end. Everyone knows that Brock Lesnar is going to get his revenge against Goldberg at Mania but it's only the SmackDown main event that is providing intrigue.

After stabbing Bray Wyatt in the back, Randy Orton booked his place in the main event of WrestleMania by RKO'ing AJ Styles. Now the road to WrestleMania is as clear as day but the outcome of the match is still foggy. Is WrestleMania going to end with an RKO or Sister Abigail? I guess we'll have to wait & see.

Here are 5 possible finishes to the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton match at WrestleMania 33.

#5 Luke Harper interferes

Could we see this happen?

Ever since his dramatic split from the Wyatt family, Luke Harper has truly found his own feet in the WWE.

Since the split, he's been in the main event of SmackDown several times, facing off against stars like AJ Styles. However, as of late, the 275-pounder has been missing from the show, which begs the question: Are the WWE saving Harper for a massive moment at WrestleMania 33?

After attacking the Wyatt patriarch on several episodes of SmackDown, it's very clear that the 6-footer is now the farthest thing from a Wyatt Family member. So it'll be even more splendid when they perform their miraculous reunion in Orlando.

It'd be so typical of the Wyatts for the Bray vs. Randy match to be nearing a frantic climax, then the lights go out and out of nowhere, Harper appears to superkick Orton.