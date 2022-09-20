Epic feud with 13-time champion, wrestling veteran - 5 possible heel opponents for Shotzi on WWE SmackDown

Shotzi is one of the most talented female superstars on WWE SmackDown. She is comfortable on the microphone, has quality in the ring, and sports a striking look.

Despite her many positive attributes, her main roster career hasn't exactly delivered as well as many would hope. She started with a bang alongside Tegan Nox by defeating the then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the team separated in the WWE Draft, and Shotzi turned heel. Her time on television has been sporadic ever since.

Things may be looking up for the howling superstar, however. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Shotzi saved Raquel Rodriguez from a three-on-one beat down by Damage CTRL. The move surprised fans and superstars alike, including Raquel Rodriguez, who couldn't quite make sense of it.

Shotzi's goodwill act isn't a one-time thing, as she is reportedly now listed as a babyface on the internal roster sheet. With speculation the star could also soon be having her special tank entrance, brighter days appear to be ahead for the green-haired talent.

With Shotzi seemingly a babyface on WWE SmackDown, she'll have new opponents to battle and new potential feuds for fans to enjoy. Below are five possible heel opponents for Shotzi on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Natalya is the resident veteran on WWE SmackDown

Natalya Neidhart is part of the legendary Hart Family. Two decades ago, she began her professional wrestling career and eventually signed with WWE in 2007. She spent a year or so in developmental before being called to the main roster on WWE SmackDown.

As the longest-tenured active superstar in World Wrestling Entertainment, Natalya has won several championships on the main roster. She's captured the Divas Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Natalya would make for a great opponent for Shotzi. While The Queen of Harts is a veteran in the ring, she's proven to put over new talents. She would likely lose to the green-haired superstar and thus help Shotzi build momentum on WWE SmackDown.

#4. A rivalry with Lacey Evans will help Shotzi get cheered

Lacey Evans signed with WWE in 2016 and joined the main roster in 2019. She has been a regular on both WWE SmackDown and RAW ever since.

A feud with Lacey would make a lot of sense for Shotzi. First and foremost, Evans is a heat magnet. Fans detest the patriotic superstar. Even when she revealed her emotional backstory, her attitude and personality rubbed fans the wrong way.

While Lacey's personality will make it easier for fans to cheer for Shotzi, the two also work as rivals due to their differences. Their personalities, appearances, and even their wrestling styles are different. She'll make an excellent foil for Shotzi.

#3. Shayna Baszler is a credible challenge for any superstar on WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler in action

Shayna Baszler began her professional wrestling career in 2015 after a career in mixed martial arts, with a 15-11 win-loss record. She competed in Japan's independent wrestling scene until she signed with WWE in 2017.

Since joining the promotion, Baszler has won four titles. She captured the NXT Championship twice and held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions. She recently came up short, challenging Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Queen Of Spades is a top-tier opponent for Shotzi to face, but one that could help push her up the card considerably. While Baszler may attempt to bully Shotzi, the green-haired superstar won't give in to the torment of The Submission Magician. Regardless of which superstar would come out on top, a rivalry between Shayna and Shotzi could be huge.

#2. A returning Charlotte Flair would make for an epic opponent

Charlotte Flair

Since joining WWE SmackDown and RAW, Charlotte Flair has become a 13-time women's champion. If her NXT reigns are included, she's a fifteen-time champion.

Her latest title reign ended at WrestleMania Backlash when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. Since then, Flair has been away from television, but a feud with Shotzi upon returning could help propel the howling superstar to the next level.

If the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion can stand toe-to-toe with The Queen, her stock will rise considerably. Win or lose, Shotzi will be in a better position after a feud with Flair.

#1. Ronda Rousey is Shotzi's ultimate challenge on WWE SmackDown

Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is one of the most well-known female athletes of all time. She was a pioneer in mixed martial arts, becoming a massive draw for the UFC. She also dabbled in acting before joining WWE.

While Rousey isn't quite a full-time superstar, she has found great success. She's a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and a former RAW Women's Champion. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was among the first women to headline WrestleMania alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Ronda is arguably the biggest female superstar in WWE. Even without the SmackDown Women's Championship, she is the woman every superstar wants to test their meddle against.

If Shotzi feuded with Ronda, her reputation would forever be enhanced. If the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion can somehow defeat Rousey, she will go down in history.

Who would you like Shotzi to battle now that she's a babyface on SmackDown? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

