5 Possible main events for WWE SummerSlam 2019

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.34K   //    15 Apr 2019, 17:28 IST

It's time to build to the next major show.
It's time to build to the next major show.

Now that WrestleMania is over, it is time to look ahead at the year that will be in WWE. The Superstarhake-up will set the ball rolling for an exciting new chapter in WWE. 2019 has already been a pretty good year with a massive improvement in the overall booking of the product. The next 'Big Four' pay-per-view is SummerSlam, WWE's August staple since 1988.

Some of the biggest matches and moments of the entire year happen at SummerSlam, like the coronation of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion and the first match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz. With WWE's talent roster growing with each passing year, expect another few landmark moments to take place at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

SummerSlam has been main evented by Brock Lesnar in each of the last five years, but will he be sticking around to headline one more time? Whether or not the Beast will be present, WWE will hope to book a massive main event in August. So on that note, here are five possible main events for SummerSlam 2019.

#5. Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (Universal Championship)

What a dramatic start to 'Mania this was.
What a dramatic start to 'Mania this was.

Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship to kick off the main show of WrestleMania. It was less of a match and more of an angle, but what an angle it was! Lesnar opening the show was a surreal moment in itself, but the eventual beatdown, comeback and title win for Rollins made this one of the more memorable 'Mania moments in recent times. Provided that Lesnar is not done with the company, he will likely get a rematch for the big red belt at some point.

For s long as it lasted, the expected match between Lesnar and Rollins was a satisfactory one, although, it could have very easily been lost in the shuffle had it happened towards the end of the lenghty WrestleMania 35. SummerSlam would be a great time to have the rematch, unless it happens at the Saudi Arabia show.

As mentioned earlier, the Beast Incarnate has main evented the last five SummerSlams, with more hits than duds. An extended match between the pair would likely be a hit, much like Lesnar's previous matches with the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Finn Balor.

1 / 5 NEXT
