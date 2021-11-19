Survivor Series is one of WWE's major pay-per-views. The event showcases the rosters of SmackDown and RAW battle against each other to determine the superior brand. The major attraction of this event is usually the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match, where both brands choose 5 stars to compete against each other in an elimination tag team match.

This year's edition of the event will take place on November 21st and will air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Various Champion vs. Champion matches have been announced for the show. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns will take on the WWE Champion Big E while United States Champion Damian Priest is set to face Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

With such a stacked card, various unexpected things could happen at the show. Here are 5 possible moments that could steal the show at Survivor Series 2021.

#5.United States Champion vs. Intercontinental Champion match at Survivor Series 2021 ends in a squash

Both of WWE's mid-card champions have a hard-hitting move set, making this match a potential fan-friendly bout. However, WWE could book something unexpected at Survivor Series 2021.

Shinsuke Nakamura has held the Intercontinental Title since August but hasn't accomplished anything significant with it. WWE has not given him any serious rivals lately, causing his character to grow a bit stale.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest has been receiving a thunderous push. The former NXT North American Champion was able to defeat major stars like Drew McIntyre and Sheamus during his title reign. Also, we have seen a much more aggressive side of Damian Priest in recent weeks. This side of him could easily squash Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series.

Damian Priest's dominant win over yet another world champion would add significant value to Priest's character. Nakamura's loss could also become the foundation of a heel turn. This character change would surely make fans take him much more seriously and the Intercontinental Title would regain its relevancy.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku