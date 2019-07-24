5 possible opponents for Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 'that will be better than Ember Moon'

Who will Charlotte face at SummerSlam - could it be Sasha Banks or Ronda Rousey?

On tonight's SmackDown Live another match was teased for SummerSlam with 'The Queen' Charlotte Flair having a rant backstage about being left off of the SummerSlam card whereas Bayley and Ember Moon would be on it.

.@MsCharlotteWWE vows to prove that she is the greatest female WWE Superstar of ALL TIME at #SummerSlam! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Mc5zTYQSvT — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2019

Charlotte Flair lost to Ember Moon earlier on in the night after Bayley caused a distraction. This clearly upset Charlotte and this is what she had to say about it,

"Did you see what happened earlier tonight with Bayley and Ember? No? It was a slap in the face. Actually, no, being off of SummerSlam is a slap in the face.No, Bayley choosing Ember has her opponent at SummerSlam is a slap in the face."

She went on to add that she will be on the SummerSlam card and would have a 'better opponent than Ember Moon'.

"You know it made me think - how do you leave the woman solely responsible for the Women's Revolution off of SummerSlam? No, how do you leave the queen of all eras of Sports Entertainment off of SummerSlam? How? Mark my words I will be at SummerSlam. Actually, no, I demand to be at SummerSlam and my opponent will be better than Ember Moon and I'm going to prove why I am the greatest female Superstar of all time"

But, assuming that Charlotte Flair will have a match on the SummerSlam card, who could her opponent be? Well, let's take a look shall we? Here are five possible opponents for Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam that are 'better than Ember Moon'

#5. Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus seems like the most likely opponent for Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam

I have put this one first because I actually think this is the most likely option and would be a huge match to add to the card for a multitude of reasons.

First of all a match between the former record-holder for women's world title wins with Trish Stratus and her seven world titles and the current record holder Charlotte Flair, with eight, would be a match big enough for any card, even WrestleMania.

Secondly if you look at the specific verbage used by Charlotte in her backstage promo above it certainly seems to hint that not only is she going to wrestle a Superstar from the past, but that it will be Trish. She says she's 'the queen of all eras of Sports Entertainment' and that she wants to 'prove why [she's] the greatest female Superstar of all time.

Thirdly, Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair is indeed the plan for the event.

And finally there's the below tweet.

Queen of all of ERAS of Women’s Wrestling.

#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/DiA2QEUL7m — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2019

Seems fairly conclusive right? Charlotte Flair Vs. Trish Stratus, old Vs. new, battling it out to determine who truly is the greatest of all time.

