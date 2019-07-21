5 possible opponents for Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam 2019

Who can be Kofi Kingston's challenger at SummerSlam 2019?

After the successful show that was Extreme Rules, WWE now find themselves marching towards SummerSlam 2019 in Toronto, and after a successful WWE Championship defense against Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston remains on top of SmackDown Live.

The New Day now all hold gold, and while we can't see that changing anytime soon, the challenge of a top WWE superstar may finally be too much for Kingston to handle.

We expect him to stay at the top for the next few months, but with a number top heel challengers in the company, he's going to have to continue to be at his best as a fighting champion.

WWE announced that Kingston would be making a challenge for SummerSlam on this week's SmackDown Live and here we take a look at five possible opponents for the champion at SummerSlam.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe came out of nowhere to challenge Kingston at Extreme Rules, and while he was defeated by the reigning champion, there's certainly a lot more to be told between the two men. Joe is one of the best heels in the company, and should ideally be on top, but with Kingston's reign closing in on three months, it may be time for WWE to make a switch at the top of SmackDown Live.

If WWE doesn't have Joe challenge again, it's hard to see what they'd do with him, especially considering the Champion on each brand right now is a heel, so this one may make the most sense at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

He could potentially challenge Aleister Black, but given Joe's great work over the past two years besides his pedigree, he needs to be holding gold, and this could be the best case scenario for Joe and WWE.

