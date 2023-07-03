5 possible opponents for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2023

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are expected to walk into SummerSlam 2023 as the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo successfully defended their titles on the go-home edition of SmackDown for Money in the Bank.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s latest tag team title defense transpired at a WWE house show in Cardiff on July 2, 2023. The champions retained their titles in a fatal four-way tag team match against Pretty Deadly, The O.C., and The Usos.

WWE usually tests the waters with matches at house shows, and the fatal four-way tag team match could be the company's way of determining the next feud for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, especially on the road to SummerSlam 2023.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five teams that could take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2023.

#1. The O.C. could see a resurgence heading into SummerSlam

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and “Michin” Mia Yim) were drafted to SmackDown as part of WWE Draft 2023. While the Phenomenal One and Michin found themselves in a feud with Karrion Kross and Scarlett, the Good Brothers have yet to engage in a competitive tag team program.

It is possible that Gallows and Anderson could emerge as the next contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo had previously lost their opportunity at the tag team titles in a gauntlet match on the June 16, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

#2. Pretty Deadly

Pretty Deadly may have failed to capture the tag team titles on the June 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get another shot at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson could once again challenge for the titles at SummerSlam 2023.

The duo are no strangers to winning championship gold. Their stint in NXT saw them capture tag titles in the UK as well as the United States. The young stars could put their rematch clause into effect and challenge KO and Zayn for the titles at the biggest party of the summer.

#3. The Dyad

The Dyad were known as Grizzled Young Veterans before Joe Gacy brainwashed them into becoming his lackeys. It seems that Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler's time in WWE NXT is coming to an end. The duo will meet The Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT match this Tuesday.

It is possible that Reid and Fowler could leave the white and gold brand after a potential loss to Brutus and Julius Creed, only to debut on the main roster as James Drake and Zack Gibson. They could show up as the next challengers to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the road to SummerSlam.

#4. Imperium

GUNTHER has dominated his division for quite some time. The same can’t be said for Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, who have yet to win tag team titles on the main roster. The Imperium duo have shared the ring with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on weekly television but not on pay-per-view.

Their interactions over the past several weeks on RAW have led fans to believe that WWE will soon put Vinci and Kaiser in a tag team title match against Owens and Zayn. SummerSlam 2023 might just be the right show for the highly-anticipated match.

#5. DIY

Fans were surprised when WWE teased a DIY reunion on a previous episode of Monday Night RAW. There is strong support for Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to reform DIY on the main roster, and it’s only a matter of time before Triple H pulls the trigger on the highly-anticipated reunion.

A DIY reunion is reportedly in the works.

The WWE Universe could be in for a treat at SummerSlam 2023 when it comes to the tag team titles. Word on the internet is that Triple H is considering pitting DIY against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the tag team titles.

We’ll have to wait to see if any of these five teams will step up and challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

How would you book the tag team champions on the road to SummerSlam 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

