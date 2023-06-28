Could Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's next challengers debut in WWE on the road to SummerSlam?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Pretty Deadly this Friday on SmackDown. Fans could wonder if the duo will get new challengers after Kit Wilson and Elton Prince on the road to SummerSlam.

The team in question is the Creed Brothers. It was recently announced on WWE NXT that Julius and Brutus Creed would face The Dyad in a “loser leaves NXT” match next week. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler are expected to lose the match against the babyfaces.

It is possible that The Dyad could debut on the main roster after their potential loss instead of the Creed Brothers. The former Grizzled Young Veterans could emerge as new challengers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn after Pretty Deadly on the road to SummerSlam.

James Drake and Zack Gibson had requested their release earlier this year. WWE denied it, and Shawn Michaels commented on the matter during his pre-NXT Battleground media call in May 2023.

“They were guys that clearly, I wanted to come over and bring over from the UK,” Michaels said. “I think they’re very talented. I absolutely understand. It’s one of the things that I tell everybody here. Do I want it to be here in the WWE for you to have your success? Absolutely. I can’t lie about that. Really, this is about, no matter who comes through these doors, help them to have success in this business as a whole.” (h/t Fightful)

The Heartbreak Kid further stated that he wanted the best for the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions and tried to put them in a prominent role on the white and gold brand.

Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn appear at Money in the Bank?

As of this writing, the duo isn’t scheduled to appear at Money in the Bank this Saturday. It is possible that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could work the July 1st Premium Live Event. Fans can read about their possible cameo at Money in the Bank here.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn aren’t the only superstars set to defend their titles this Friday on SmackDown. WWE Women’s Champion Asuka is also scheduled to put her gold on the line against Charlotte Flair.

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

#Smackdown Asuka vs Charlotte Flair is NEXT WEEK on Smackdown for the Women's Championship!! Asuka vs Charlotte Flair is NEXT WEEK on Smackdown for the Women's Championship!!#Smackdown https://t.co/U44aZNYLPY

It remains to be seen if the champions will retain their titles ahead of WWE Money in the Bank.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes