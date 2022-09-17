Biff Busick, better known as Oney Lorcan, recently teased a possible return to WWE NXT. After the one-year anniversary special episode of NXT 2.0 ended, the brand teased a major change.

The logo changed from the colorful painted logo fans have grown accustomed to. In its place came a black, gold, and white logo much more reminiscent of what NXT once was. Notably, the 2.0 was gone.

Right after the episode aired, Oney posted an image of the new logo without a caption. Without context, fans aren't quite sure what to make of his post. You can check out Oney Lorcan's Tweet below:

There's a chance The Boston Butcher could join the list of re-hired candidates in the promotion. If Oney Lorcan does return to WWE, there are dozens of potentially exciting wrestlers for him to fight. NXT is stacked with talent, many of which he's never battled before. RAW and SmackDown are also both littered with fantastic superstars.

Who should Oney Lorcan take on if he does return to World Wrestling Entertainment? Which matches could deliver high-quality in-ring action?

Below are 5 possible opponents for Oney Lorcan if he returns to WWE.

#5. Oney could challenge the Big Strong Boi

Tyler Bate

Tyler Bate made his wrestling debut a decade ago in 2012. He made a name for himself in the British indies but also found success in the United States wrestling for CHIKARA.

The young Bate signed with WWE in 2016 and debuted in 2017. Since then, he's won the United Kingdom Championship twice, the NXT UK and NXT Tag Team Titles, and even the Heritage Cup. He's recently headlined Worlds Collide against Bron Breakker.

The Big Strong Boi and Oney Lorcan would have an incredible match if given the proper spotlight. Let the two talented stars main event an episode of NXT or compete at a Premium Live Event and they'd put on a show fans will never forget.

#4. NXT Champion Bron Breakker is always looking for new challengers

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has had an incredible, albeit short run in WWE. He signed with the promotion and debuted in 2021. Just a few months later, he captured the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa.

Since then, Breakker has battled to defeat the likes of Gunther, Santos Escobar, Tyler Bate, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Joe Gacy. He has an incredible upside and many consider him the future of the industry.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew is always seeking out new challengers. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan could be an excellent choice to battle Breakker. A fight between them at a TakeOver or on a special edition of NXT will only help Breakker become better. While Oney likely wouldn't dethrone Bron, a hard-hitting bout would reintroduce him to fans in a major way.

While Bron is an ideal fight, really, Lorcan could challenge whoever happens to be NXT Champion. If Breakker loses the title in the near future, The Boston Brawler would gladly fight for the gold.

#3. He could wrestle NXT's Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes first began wrestling in 2014. After finding success in the New England indie scene, Hayes signed with WWE in 2021. Since joining NXT, he's won the NXT North American Championship twice, the Cruiserweight Championship once, and the NXT Breakout Tournament.

The former A-Champ's future in NXT isn't currently clear after he lost the North American Championship to Solo Sikoa. He may keep chasing the title. Hayes could challenge for the NXT Championship. He could even be called up to the main roster.

An intriguing choice could be to instead shift his focus to a new rivalry. Oney Lorcan and Carmelo Hayes will have fantastic matches if given the opportunity. Hayes is on fire right now and a big-time showing with The Boston Brawler will only further solidify his reputation.

#2. Oney Lorcan could challenge WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley

The All-Mighty Bobby Lashley first began wrestling in 2005. After a stint in developmental, he moved to the main roster. He quickly captured the United States Championship and the WWE ECW title, but departed the company in 2008.

Over the next decade, Lashley wrestled on the independent scene and did mixed-martial arts. He returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and has had a career-defining run. Lashley won the WWE Championship and he's the current United States Champion.

Bobby Lashley could be a fantastic main roster opponent for Oney Lorcan. As the reigning United States Champion, Lashley regularly defends his title. Oney could accept an open challenge and the two would have a fantastic match. Regardless of who wins, both stars would be better off for it.

#1. Gunther and Oney Lorcan could have a brutal strikefest

Gunther started his wrestling career in 2005. He went on to dominate the independent wrestling scene in the United Kingdom and Europe as a whole. He eventually branched out and had success on the independent scene in the United States.

In 2019, he signed with World Wrestling Entertainment. He first appeared on the NXT UK brand where he held the United Kingdom Championship in an incredibly long and impressive reign. He later moved to NXT briefly before joining SmackDown.

If Oney Lorcan does return to WWE, he could be called up to the main roster. If that happens, a feud with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship could be fantastic. While The Boston Butcher likely wouldn't win, the hard-hitting bouts would fit in perfectly with The Ring General's style.

Regardless of who he'd face in a return match, fans can be sure the bout would be hard-hitting.

Who would you like to see Oney Lorcan wrestle if he returns to World Wrestling Entertainment? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far