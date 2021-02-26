5 Possible opponents for Riddle as the new WWE United States Champion  

Riddle became the WWE United States Champion at Elimination Chamber 2021, where he defeated Bobby Lashley and John Morrison in a Triple Threat match. Since his debut on WWE SmackDown in May 2020, Riddle had been struggling to find his place despite some terrific performances. Fans were mighty disappointed to see one of their beloved performers get lost in the shuffle.

However, a move to WWE RAW in October 2020 got him embroiled in the U.S. Championship picture with the former champion Lashley. On most occasions, it was Lashley who dominated The Original Bro. However, Riddle managed to sneak out with a victory after pinning John Morrison at Elimination Chamber.

With Lashley moving into the WWE Championship picture, the doors have opened for new opponents for Riddle on the Road to WrestleMania 37. Considering how stacked the WWE RAW roster is, many underused Superstars can also emerge to get a shot at the title.

Here in this article, we will look at five possible opponents for Riddle as the new WWE United States Champion. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles can bring his veteran experience onto the table

Riddle and AJ Styles

For the first time since joining WWE, AJ Styles seems directionless on the Road to WrestleMania. The WWE Championship scenario has progressed smoothly without his involvement. As a result, Styles may end up doing nothing of note on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, The Phenomenal One is way too talented to simply go by the motions week in and week out.

Booking Styles in the US Championship picture with Riddle might be the best thing for both the Superstars. The Original Bro is still a newcomer on the main roster, and the upcoming WrestleMania event would be his first time at The Show of Shows.

If given a chance to work with a performer of Styles' stature, Riddle is bound to have an excellent showing. The two already wrestled over the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown last year, and their matches were nothing less than excellent.

Even if Riddle loses the feud, The Original Bro would benefit just by stepping in the ring with one of professional wrestling's best talents. Also, with Omos in the mix, WWE can have the giant debut in the ring in a match against Riddle. In such a case, the US Champion will do the bulk of the heavy lifting.