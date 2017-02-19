5 possible opponents to face The Rock for one last match

Who wants to go one-on-one, with The Great One?

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 23:22 IST

The Rock is still loved by the millions....and millions!

There is absolutely no mistaking his legacy. The Rock is one of the most captivating, charismatic, electrifying performers of all-time. In a career that has spanned over two decades, The Great One has faced all of the top competition you could possibly think of. The 8-time WWE Champion has seen success in the wrestling industry that most only dream of.

As a descendant of one of wrestling’s most respected families, the Maivia/Anoa’i family, The Rock was destined to become a great in-ring performer. With the business in his blood, and the determination to do great things, The Rock made his official debut in 1996, as Rocky Maivia. Oddly enough, fans initially rejected his presence. They felt that the character was lame, somewhat cheesy, which they were correct about. However, once he made a few persona adjustments, then joined the Nation of Domination, The Rock would then begin a journey that would transcend anything he could've possibly imagined.

As we now know, The Rock would grow into a star that, quite frankly, was just too big for professional wrestling. He would go on to become Hollywood’s most demanded actor, landing star roles in some of the biggest box-office money makers of all-time. Ever since he started his acting career, wrestling has had to take an unfortunate ride in The Rock’s backseat. With that said, The Rock still manages to pop-up on WWE programming, from time-to-time, and considering he is only 44 years old, one would have to assume The People’s Champ still has one last match left in his tank.

There’s no doubt that The Rock having one final hoorah would draw gigantic numbers. It would certainly need to be reserved for a Wrestlemania type of setting. With that said...who would he face? Who would be the best choice, make the most sense for such a huge encounter? After looking back at his storied career, as well as looking ahead, to the future of the WWE, I have come up with five possibilities for an opponent to face The Rock, in one final match.