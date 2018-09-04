5 Possible reasons why Drake Maverick is The Authors of Pain's new manager

The 205 Live GM surprisingly appeared with AOP on Raw

This week’s episode of WWE Raw was full of surprising moments, with The Undertaker returning to confront Shawn Michaels and the entire roster bowing down to Baron Corbin’s demand to separate The Shield from Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

However, arguably the most unexpected segment came midway through the show when Drake Maverick, the babyface 205 Live General Manager, accompanied The Authors of Pain to ringside for their match against two local competitors.

Maverick, dressed in full AOP attire, explained before the match that he will be the destructive duo’s new manager and that he will lead the two men to the Raw Tag Team Championships.

It seems an odd decision by WWE to put Maverick with AOP – he’s very different to their previous manager, Paul Ellering – and it also throws into question whether he will remain as a good guy on 205 Live and become a bad guy on Raw.

Either way, it’s got the WWE Universe talking and the reaction from fans on social media has been largely positive, with Maverick proving a popular figure since debuting on our screens in January 2018.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible reasons why WWE decided to align him with the former NXT Tag Team champions.

#5 AOP need a mouthpiece

Paul Ellering used to do AOP's talking for them

The Authors of Pain debuted on WWE television in June 2016 at NXT TakeOver: The End and it was clear from very early on that they were going to make a huge impression in the tag division, not just in NXT but also in WWE, in the years to come.

Within five months of their debut, Akam and Rezar won the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, defeating TM-61 at TakeOver: Toronto, and two months later they became NXT Tag Team champions when they defeated #DIY at TakeOver: San Antonio.

During their successful run in NXT, the duo had an aura about them that has been lacking on the main roster. They used to be the silent destroyers who walked the walk while their evil genius manager, Paul Ellering, talked the talk, but things haven’t been the same since they essentially fired him when they made it to Raw.

Perhaps WWE has seen that Akam and Rezar, who barely cut any promos during their time in NXT, needed a mouthpiece to return to their best – and that’s where Drake Maverick comes in.

