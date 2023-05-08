5 Possible replacements for Cody Rhodes in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on WWE RAW

It appears that things are far from over between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare survived an onslaught of suplexes at the hands of The Beast Incarnate at WWE Backlash. Cody, while trapped in a Kimura Lock, used Lesnar's own momentum against him to pin his rival in Puerto Rico on May 6.

Cody Rhodes was revealed as one of the 12 participants in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament that will kick off this Monday on RAW. However, a new report has seemingly suggested that Rhodes' title aspirations will soon be put into jeopardy, courtesy of The Beast himself.

Going by the report, it is safe to assume that Brock Lesnar will cost Cody Rhodes his place in the championship tournament. However, that begs to raise another question - who will replace The American Nightmare in the tournament?

Here are five superstars who could possibly replace Cody in the tournament.

#1. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre's name was surprisingly omitted from the list of tournament participants that came out hours after WWE Backlash 2023. The Scottish Warrior hasn't appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 39, where he had a terrific match against Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

McIntyre is a solid pick to replace Cody Rhodes in the tournament. WWE putting him in place of his former tag team partner also makes sense from a brand perspective since both superstars are now exclusive to WWE RAW.

#2. Chad Gable

Chad Gable was drafted to RAW alongside Otis as part of the WWE Draft 2023. Master Gable is undoubtedly one of the most dependable stars on the roster. He's also a workhorse who can have a great match with anyone.

Chad Gable could be another pick from the RAW roster to replace Cody Rhodes in the tournament. His inclusion in the tournament could put him in a comfortable position to kickstart the solo run fans have been clamoring for since his split with Jason Jordan.

#3. Braun Strowman

The Monster among Men was arguably the hottest star in WWE during his feud with Roman Reigns a couple of years ago. Strowman was even the fan favorite to go over Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

Braun Strowman's status as a former Universal Champion automatically puts him in a position to enter the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Also, such a move would give him a solo run he hasn't had since teaming up with Ricochet.

#4. Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal poses with the WWE Championship.

Jinder Mahal's win over Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2017 remains one of the most shocking title changes to date. The Modern Day Maharaja is no stranger to wrestling in championship tournaments. After all, he was one of the finalists to determine the first-ever NXT Champion.

Mahal is another big name who could replace Cody Rhodes in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on WWE RAW. The tournament could also be a good opportunity to debut Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan and Sanga) on the red brand.

#5. Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle was last involved in a championship program with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, The Original Bro fell to The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the June 17, 2022, edition of SmackDown.

WWE could give Cody Rhodes' place to Matt Riddle in the tournament. The title contention could serve as some sort of redemption arc for the former United States Champion. Riddle might not end up winning the tournament, but he could still have great matches.

Do you agree with these picks? Let us know in the comments section below!

