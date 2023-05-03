Is Drew McIntyre leaving WWE?

Drew McIntyre’s reported unhappiness with his current position in WWE stirred a new debate online. The Scottish Warrior is said to have months left on his current contract and there is no talk of him re-signing as of this writing. McIntyre’s current status has definitely raised a lot of questions about his future with the company.

Some fans believe that Drew McIntyre is on his way out of WWE. The 37-year-old superstar was last seen at WrestleMania 39 where he had an explosive triple threat match against GUNTHER and Sheamus. He was then pulled from WWE television over a reported minor injury he had sustained in the build-up to The Show of Shows.

With that being said, Drew McIntyre won’t leave WWE anytime soon. The Scottish Warrior was drafted to RAW as part of WWE Draft 2023. He was taken in the third round and was the 10th overall pick in the event. His former tag team partner Sheamus will remain on SmackDown along with the rest of the Brawling Brutes.

With RAW set to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion, McIntyre could make his much-anticipated return as a surprise entrant in the tournament. The fate of the title will be decided at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Drew McIntyre should turn heel after his return

The former WWE Champion has been playing a babyface for years now. A heel turn could provide McIntyre with the right opportunity to freshen up his character. This could also allow him to feud with top babyfaces such as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on RAW.

Speaking of Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare will take on Brock Lesnar at the Backlash premium live event this Saturday. Seth Rollins will also have his hands full against Omos at the May 6th show in Puerto Rico.

It remains to be seen how WWE will book Drew McIntyre after his return.

