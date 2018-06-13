5 Possible shocks that could happen at WWE Money In The Bank 2018

A return, a surprise main event and a Money In The Bank cash-in!

AJ Styles and Carmella will put their titles on the line at Money In The Bank

The 2018 WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view will take place in Chicago, Illinois on 17 June – and if past MITB events are anything to go by, fans can expect plenty of surprises.

The 2017 show is best remembered for James Ellsworth interfering in the first-ever women’s MITB ladder match to help Carmella win the briefcase, while the 2016 event saw all three members of The Shield hold the WWE Championship in the same night.

This year’s match card is absolutely stacked with Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown Live, with the highlight of the show being the 8-person men and women’s MITB matches, and there will also be an additional focus on the women’s division as Ronda Rousey challenges Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Four other title matches will happen in Chicago, including AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship, while Daniel Bryan will face Big Cass for the second PPV in a row.

With a total of 10 matches already announced, there’s plenty of room for surprises this Sunday, so let’s take a look at five possible shocks that WWE could spring on us.

#5 James Ellsworth returns to WWE

James Ellsworth claimed the MITB briefcase for Carmella last year

Since his release from WWE, James Ellsworth has been a prominent figure at independent shows, even creating his own World Inter-Gender Championship, but could a return to WWE be on the cards?

Ellsworth has a lot of history with the Money In The Bank PPV, having controversially claimed the briefcase to help Carmella win the first-ever women’s MITB match last year, and reports this week suggest he could make an appearance on Sunday.

If the former WWE Championship challenger appears, will he try to help someone else win this year’s women’s ladder match? Or will he interfere in the SmackDown Women’s Championship match between former ally Carmella and Asuka?

Either way, it would definitely make sense from a storyline perspective for him to make a brief return this Sunday, so keep an eye out for “The Chinless Wonder” in Chicago!