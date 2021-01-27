Top 5 possible storylines for Brock Lesnar's return to WWE in 2021

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment world. Lesnar is currently a free agent, as his WWE contract expired last year. While Vince McMahon has not renewed his deal yet, it is unlikely that "The Beast Incarnate" will leave WWE for another promotion.

With WrestleMania 37 quickly approaching, McMahon might be hoping to bring back one of the company's biggest draws. Many fans expect Brock Lesnar to compete at a featured match at "The Showcase of the Immortals." Lesnar lost his latest WrestleMania match to Drew McIntyre. The WWE Universe has changed a lot during Lesnar's absence.

His advocate, Paul Heyman stayed off TV for a while before he associated himself with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, McIntyre has reigned supreme as the WWE Champion on WWE RAW. Still, ahead of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, many fans look back on Lesnar's history at the event.

Lesnar could return at the show, or he could make an appearance at another point on the road to WrestleMania. The WWE creative team has the freedom to use him on either RAW or SmackDown in 2021. Here are the top five possible ways WWE could book Lesnar this year.

#5 Brock Lesnar wins the Royal Rumble, challenges Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37

Brock Lesnar lost to Drew McIntyre last year

For the first time in recent memory, there is no clear favorite to win the mMen's Royal Rumble Match this year. Last year, a considerable part of the WWE Universe believed Drew McIntyre would rise to the top. Similarly, Seth Rollins was the popular favorite to win in 2019.

But in 2021, there are no clear favorites. Big names like Edge, AJ Styles, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, and Bobby Lashley have all declared their entries into the Royal Rumble Match. But no one is a lock to win the battle royal.

Both Styles and Orton recently feuded with Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Hardy and Sheamus will likely continue to be featured in the mid-card. Lashley is the WWE United States Champion right now. Plus, some rumors suggest that Edge could face Orton or The Fiend at WrestleMania 37.

"I need to win the #RoyalRumble. I need to main event WrestleMania, and take back what I never lost." #WWERaw @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/JAAtozppYt — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021

On the other hand, Brock Lesnar has unfinished business with the WWE Champion. McIntyre will face Goldberg at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but most fans expect him to retain the title.

Drew McIntyre reigns supreme 🏆



McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar to win his first-ever WWE champion in the main event of #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Apeo4oqgd2 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 6, 2020

As a result, if Lesnar returns and wins the Royal Rumble Match, WWE could resume his feud with McIntyre. The two stars could have an electric showdown at WrestleMania 37 and finish their rivalry once and for all.