Top RAW Backstage Rumors: Brock Lesnar to feud with two former NXT Champions after return; Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent; Return plans for 12-time Champion untrue (14th December)

Brock Lesnar may be facing an upcoming powerhouse performer as well as an established top star at WrestleMania 37 after his return to WWE. On today's edition of top RAW Rumors that could have a major impact, we will talk about who these men are and what could be in store for The Beast Incarnate's return to the ring. Apart from that, we will also take a look at the return plans for a 12-time Champion on RAW and Roman Reigns' possible WrestleMania opponent, among other interesting topics.

So without any further ado, let us dive in and take a look at the big RAW rumours that could have a major impact in the coming time:

#5 Brock Lesnar to face RAW Superstars Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee

WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered:



Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 10, 2020

WrestleVotes has revealed that one of the big matches being planned for WrestleMania 37 right now is a triple threat match between former NXT Champion and current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Brock Lesnar and RAW Superstar Keith Lee.

WM: Source stressed nothing is close to official or concrete, but as a working idea the following is what’s being considered: Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor.

Brock Lesnar was last seen in action at WrestleMania 36 in a match against Drew McIntyre. The Beast Incarnate lost his WWE Championship to RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre in under five minutes at the show.

It is possible that WWE do not want to have a rematch of WrestleMania 36 at next year's PPV and have thus decided to put former NXT Champion Keith Lee in the match as well. Facing two of the biggest Superstars in WWE would certainly help The Limitless Keith Lee establish his dominance on Monday Night RAW in the future.