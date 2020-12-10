Reported update on Charlotte Flair's return plans and storylines

One of the biggest WWE Superstars currently on a hiatus is The Queen, Charlotte Flair. A record 12-time women's champion, Charlotte Flair has been out of action after undergoing cosmetic surgery earlier this year. It was recently reported that WWE is discussing pairing her up with her real-life partner Andrade on-screen when the two return.

Now, a recent report from ITRWrestling.com states that an on-screen partnership between Charlotte Flair and Andrade won't be happening and wasn't even pitched to Flair. The report further states that the plans for Charlotte Flair's return are already 'locked-in' and she insisted to have long-term plans laid out before her return.

The plans for the return of Charlotte Flair are already locked in. Sources say The Queen insisted long-term plans were laid out before she returned to TV and it seems as though she has gotten her wish.

As for Andrade, there are completely separate plans for him. He took time off from WWE for eye surgery and has recently shared a video where he mentioned that wrestling was in his blood and he was born to do it.

I’m going to finish 2020 strong 💪🏻👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/e1I1V66rgm — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 3, 2020

Charlotte Flair's WWE run in 2020

Charlotte Flair has had a highly successful run in the first half of 2020. She started off the year with a massive victory at WWE Royal Rumble 2020 women's match. The Queen then shocked the WWE Universe by challenging Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

At the Show of Shows, Charlotte Flair defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's title for the second time in her career. After winning the title, she appeared on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and even on Friday Night SmackDown during the empty-arena shows of the company due to COVID-19.

Charlotte Flair has captured the NXT Women’s Championship after beating Rhea Ripley! 👸 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RGETKOZBQz — SPORTbible (@sportbible) April 5, 2020

Charlotte Flair lost her NXT Women's Championship to Io Shirai at TakeOver: In Your House in a triple-threat match, also involving Rhea Ripley. Her last WWE TV appearance was on June 22 when Nia Jax attacked her backstage and broke her collarbone.