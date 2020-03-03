5 Possible storylines for Jeff Hardy's return to WWE

The Charismatic Enigma is coming back!

After Matt Hardy’s apparent departure from WWE, his brother Jeff Hardy will make a grand return post a long hiatus. Jeff’s contract was also supposed to expire on 1st March, however the time taken off by Hardy has been added to his contract duration.

The rumor mill had earlier hinted that he will make his return soon while the company confirmed a few days ago that Jeff will be the special guest on this week’s edition of WWE Backstage.

In case you forgot, Jeff Hardy’s last televised match in WWE was way back in April 2019. He had teamed up with his brother to dethrone the Usos as the SmackDown tag team champions on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 35.

However, because of Jeff’s injury, the duo had to vacate the titles. Lars Sullivan later attacked them on that episode. With Matt apparently no longer with the company, it is unlikely that WWE would insert Jeff in the tag team division once again.

So, here are the five ways WWE can book Jeff Hardy’s returns.

#5 Plays a role in the Edge vs Randy Orton storyline

Will Jeff Hardy avenge his brother's beatdown?

Given that Jeff Hardy was away from the ring for a long, long time, WWE may not want to book him in a big feud instantly. Although he has the caliber of pulling off a great match on any day, it would be good if he is allowed to shrug off his ring rust by playing a role in a blockbuster feud.

The company is currently focusing on the grand return of Edge on RAW with his rumored WrestleMania opponent, Randy Orton, destroying the ones coming in his way. Since Jeff has a lot of history with Edge, it is likely that he may return to RAW standing up against Randy Orton.

There is still four weeks time until WrestleMania 36 so bringing Jeff back and having him lock horns with Orton would be a good option. His return could also happen this week where Beth Phoenix could announce his comeback. Besides, introducing Jeff in this rivalry makes sense because The Viper had destroyed his brother with a steel chair, writing him off TV.

WWE also needs to fill up the Elimination Chamber match card thus, it is possible that Orton and Hardy would take each other to their limits only for Edge to come back and spear his rival out of nowhere.

