5 Superstars who can join Braun Strowman and Elias to counter Sami Zayn's stable on SmackDown

Elias and Braun Strowman need backup

The mid-card storyline of WWE’s Blue brand has focused majorly on the Intercontinental Championship since the WWE Draft. Shinsuke Nakamura introduced a new title as WWE replaced the old Intercontinental Title with an innovative design. However, Nakamura could not keep a hold of that Championship for long.

He lost the title to Braun Strowman, and since then the Monster has been attacked by the allies of the Japanese Superstar. During his Intercontinental Title reign, Nakamura was backed up by Sami Zayn and Cesaro. However, The Revival has joined forces with the trio and the group of five Superstars have ganged up against Strowman.

WWE’s guitarist, Elias, has teamed up with the Monster to counter Sami Zayn and his cohorts, but the duo still needs one more Superstar to balance the odds. Here are the 5 Superstars who can help them out on SmackDown.

#5 Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews needs some spotlight

After failing to beat Sheamus in a lopsided feud, Apollo Crews once again finds himself directionless on SmackDown. He had returned to TV for the short rivalry with the Celtic Warrior, however, given how talented he is, WWE should use him more.

Crews has proven himself as a talented in-ring performer on many occasions. He is not the best on the mic, but this role will not require him to speak much. The NXT graduate only needs to join forces with Braun Strowman and Elias in their battle against heels. He can have stellar matches with the likes of Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura during this feud.

A fantastic singles bout with either of the Superstars could help him capture the attention of the creative team, and he may then be in line for a push.

#4 Shorty G

Shorty G has the talent to steal the show

Another underutilized SmackDown Superstar who bowed to The Celtic Warrior recently, Shorty G won the hearts of the fans with his incredible performance in the King of the Ring tournament. Although he could not win the tournament, he made a name for himself with his in-ring talent.

He later became a part of the Blue brand where he found himself in an epic rivalry between Team Hogan and Team Flair. Shorty was a part of the victorious Team Hogan at WWE Super Showdown. It seemed like the career graph of the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion would go up from there, however, he could not continue the momentum he generated in Saudi Arabia.

Since he is a natural baby-face, it is unlikely that WWE will turn him heel soon, therefore the best way WWE can use him right now is in the Intercontinental Championship feud. He could be a valuable addition to Braun Strowman’s clan.

Just like Apollo Crews, Shorty G can prove his worth inside the ring, as a decent performance can garner him some much-needed attention.

