5 Possible Surprises for SmackDown: Big mistake to be made with Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle, Popular Champion to get humiliated again?

It's the second episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam 2022, and things look like they're going to get heated. So many things happened on last week's show, with the ending undoubtedly being the biggest talk of the week in the world of wrestling.

As the build-up to Clash at the Castle 2022 continues, a lot is set to take place this week, with a title match, a contract signing segment, and a title tournament match announced for the show.

So what could WWE pull off to surprise us this week on SmackDown? Keep reading to find out:

#5. A big mistake to be made after last week's ending of SmackDown?

Karrion Kross returned to WWE and made a big statement

Last week's SmackDown was supposed to end with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressing his upcoming title challenger Drew McIntyre.

However, when McIntyre came out to confront his old rival, things took a turn. A person by the entrance ramp came and attacked the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. It was Karrion Kross who made his return with his wife.

Kross, who was released by WWE in late 2021, was brought back and made an instant impact by attacking McIntyre before his wife Scarlett Bordeaux placed an hourglass in front of Roman Reigns, sending a clear message.

It would be surprising if WWE simply went on to insert Karrion Kross into the Universal title picture at Clash at the Castle. It was great to see him return with a big push but it was perhaps a mistake to put him in that spot right away, and it would be a mistake if they follow through with it.

#4. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan to suffer humiliation again?

Liv Morgan had one of her worst nights in a while recently. The SmackDown Women's Champion was booed by the crowd, and her response to it wasn't well received either.

Whatever it may be, WWE had to move on from Ronda Rousey, who is suspended. A quick Gauntlet match saw two-time NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler emerge as the next title challenger for Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle.

This week, the SmackDown Women's Champion and the challenger will be face-to-face for a contract signing. While Liv Morgan getting humiliated again wouldn't be surprising under the old creative regime, it would be a huge surprise if it happens again this week, especially with Triple H in charge of creative.

#3. WWE makes a sudden change to plans with Pat McAfee and Happy Corbin

Is WWE continuing the feud between Happy Corbin and Pat McAfee

Last week on SmackDown, Happy Corbin picked a fight with Ricochet, with the two getting in the ring. In a bit of a surprise, the former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet picked up a win, but it wasn't just his effort that led to the result.

Corbin has still been fully occupied by Pat McAfee, the man who defeated him at SummerSlam 2022. Given that Corbin was fully distracted by McAfee during the match last week, it was implied that the feud wasn't over.

However, it would be surprising if WWE changed the course this week on SmackDown and gave Corbin a new feud while McAfee sticks to commentary.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez gets pinned in the Women's Tag Team title tournament

Raquel Rodriguez was the Iron Woman of the Gauntlet match last week on SmackDown. Her position in the match and wear and tear meant that Shayna Baszler was in the perfect position as the final entrant to get the win and become the #1 contender to Liv Morgan.

The rising star Raquel Rodriguez will get another chance at gold as she has been paired with Aliyah for the Women's Tag Team title tournament. The first round match will see them face another randomly paired team in Xia Li and Shotzi.

While Aliyah and Rodriguez are expected to win, it would be surprising if Shotzi and Xia Li advanced instead. While that would normally mean Aliyah getting pinned, it would be a big shock if Raquel Rodriguez takes the pin instead.

#1. Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to have a surprising finish on SmackDown?

Gunther will put the Intercontinental title on the line against the former champion

Last week, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser to secure an Intercontinental title match against the rising and dominant Gunther. While it wasn't Nakamura's first win over Kaiser, it was a definitive one as there is a big title match this week.

In what is undoubtedly the biggest match in WWE this week (apart from Bobby Lashley vs. Ciampa for the US Title on RAW), Gunther faces his toughest test yet in his relatively short main roster career.

Gunther also feels like the best Intercontinental Champion in over five years, with many hoping that the Austrian star restores the prestige of the legendary title. But Shinsuke Nakamura is a two-time Intercontinental Champion. He could surprise people by dethroning Gunther. Although many will be rooting against the Japanese star this time around on SmackDown this week.

