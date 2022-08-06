5 Things WWE Subtly told us on SmackDown after SummerSlam: 2 changes made by Triple H disclosed, 3-time champion to turn face because of The Bloodline's mistreatment?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown after SummerSlam 2022. It was a solid episode that began the build-up to Clash in the Castle and ended in the best way possible.

As a whole, the episode was one of the better episodes this year. There is a lot to look forward to on the blue brand going forward, and one of the main reasons can be traced back to one person - Triple H.

So how did The Game influence SmackDown as the head of creative in WWE? Keep reading to find out:

#5. Triple H's first major change on SmackDown - Shayna Baszler's push

This week on SmackDown, there was a Gauntlet match featuring Sonya Deville, Aliyah, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler.

While it wasn't anywhere as memorable as Gauntlet matches have been in the last few years (particularly in February before Elimination Chamber), the result of Shayna Baszler winning was a surprising one.

This was seemingly Triple H's decision, as well as one that subtly ties in with the story of Ronda Rousey. We're just glad that neither Ronda Rousey nor Charlotte Flair are in the SmackDown Women's title picture currently.

#4. Triple H's second major change - The return of Karrion Kross with Scarlett Bordeaux

It was reported just hours before SmackDown that Triple H was interested in bringing Karrion Kross back. It made a lot of sense as Kross wasn't on bad terms with WWE and even stated that the company's work culture suited him and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux.

Many fans may not be aware of Bordeaux as she didn't appear alongside Kross during his initial main-roster run. This was also a clear Triple H decision, and we are interested to see how it plays out for him going forward under a new WWE regime.

Kross would assault Drew McIntyre to make a statement to Roman Reigns.

#3. The Bloodline and Sami Zayn's story

Sami Zayn was put in a frustrating position on SmackDown this week. While constantly trying to get to Roman Reigns to talk, The Usos stopped him and made him do petty little jobs instead.

Zayn did that, only to be met with resistance and hostility yet again. It's clear that he knows that he is being used, but the straw is yet to break the camel's back. However, don't be surprised to see Zayn organically turn face due to The Bloodline.

#2. Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin isn't over

We were a bit surprised when Pat McAfee continued to take shots at Happy Corbin. The latter was the laughing stock of SmackDown this week, and one of the stars who laughed at him - Ricochet - challenged him for a match.

The two would open SmackDown in a solid bout that Ricochet would win. However, what is more bizarre is the fact that WWE has continued to tease a McAfee vs Corbin match.

Given McAfee's part-time wrestling status, he may not be in another feud anytime soon.

#1. Will Shinsuke Nakamura dethrone Gunther?

Shinsuke Nakamura once again took out Ludwig Kaiser, who put on a solid performance. This time, Nakamura secured his shot at the Intercontinental title and is set to face Gunther next week.

So will Nakamura win? The answer seems to be "no". It doesn't look like Shinsuke Nakamura is in a position to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion just yet.

Meanwhile, Gunther didn't punish Kaiser for losing this week, but he may get what's coming at some point.

