5 Possible ways Sami Zayn's big night on WWE SmackDown might go wrong: A bad haircut, Roman's revenge

Sami Zayn is in for a big night tonight on WWE SmackDown. On last week's edition of the blue brand, The Usos defeated The Brawling Brutes to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

The Honorary Uce once again proved his worth to The Bloodline and prevented Sheamus from breaking up the cover after The Usos connected with the 1D on Butch.

After the match, Jey Uso informed Sami that Roman Reigns would be returning next week (tonight), and he should spruce up because it would be a big night for him.

Listed below are five ways Sami Zayn's big night on WWE SmackDown could go horribly wrong.

#5. Sami Zayn could show up to WWE SmackDown with a bad haircut

Jey Uso has warmed up to Sami Zayn as of late after hating his guts for months. The latter was why The Usos retained the tag titles last week and was also the MVP of The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

As noted earlier, Jey told Sami to get tidy up for tonight's show, hinting that The Tribal Chief has something special planned for him.

Zayn was overjoyed at the news and may have tried to go all out. In an effort to impress The Tribal Chief, Sami could show up on SmackDown with a ridiculous hairstyle that is not befitting of The Bloodline.

#4. The Bloodline postpones Sami's big night

Sami Zayn may arrive on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown in Chicago with the hopes of finally becoming Sami Uso, only to have his dreams shattered.

Roman Reigns may arrive with other plans and tell The Honorary Uce that his big night will happen on next week's show.

While he may be crestfallen, Sami would have no choice but to respect The Tribal Chief's wishes.

#3. Kevin Owens attacks Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens has every reason to spoil Sami Zayn's big night tonight on WWE SmackDown. Owens warned Sami on SmackDown before Survivor Series that he should turn on The Bloodline before they betray him.

Instead of taking KO's advice, The Honorary Uce doubled down on his commitment to The Bloodline and hit Owens with a low blow at the event. He followed it up with a Helluva Kick before stepping aside for Jey Uso. The latter hit the Frog Splash to pick up a pinfall victory for The Bloodline.

Kevin seems like a guy who holds grudges for a long time, and Sami should probably have his head on a swivel tonight. However, he is more likely to be overwhelmed by the attention of The Tribal Chief and is an easy target for The Prizefighter.

#2. Jey Uso lied to Sami Zayn

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso was alone with Sami Zayn when he told him to spruce up for the return of Roman Reigns. He could have intentionally done so to get revenge for Zayn lying to him the night before Survivor Series.

When Kevin Owens told Sami to betray The Bloodline, neither superstar knew that Jey was eavesdropping. Uso asked Sami if he had spoken to anyone and The Honorary Uce lied to his face.

Uso may be playing a joke on Sami, and there is absolutely nothing planned for him tonight. Sami could show up to Allstate Arena tonight dressed to the nines and embarrass himself in front of The Tribal Chief.

#1. It is a setup orchestrated by Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn may be walking into a trap set by The Bloodline tonight on WWE SmackDown. Jey Uso informed Roman Reigns about Sami's dishonesty during WWE Survivor Series. The Tribal Chief had a conversation with The Honorary Uce, and he admitted everything to him.

The Great Liberator claimed he was trying to protect Jey by lying because The Usos had a big match to determine which team had the advantage at WarGames that night.

Reigns and Zayn shared a hug, but Roman had an unconvinced look on his face. He may have made Sami believe everything was okay so The Bloodline would work together in the WarGames match. However, he could have also decided he couldn't trust Sami moving forward.

The Honorary Uce may think tonight is the night he becomes Sami Uso. Instead, tonight, The Bloodline could let him know that he never belonged.

