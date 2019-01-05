×
5 Possible Winners of the Royal Rumble match

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
444   //    05 Jan 2019, 19:39 IST

Shinsuke Nakamura was the winner of the Royal Rumble in 2018
Shinsuke Nakamura was the winner of the Royal Rumble in 2018

Royal Rumble is one of the most important PPVs of the year. The road to WrestleMania in tangible terms really starts from here and the Royal Rumble match is probably the most exciting and intriguing match because of the possibilities that are attached to it.

What makes the match all the more exciting is the stakes that are attached to it. The Royal Rumble match winner ends up headlining The Grandest Stage of Them All, Wrestlemania and more often than not becomes the WWE Champion.

Another interesting aspect is the return of many old timers and debut of some great ones (most recently the Phenomenal One, AJ Styles) in this match which adds both to the nostalgia and the excitement around this match.

Last year, we had Shinsuke Nakamura win his first ever Royal Rumble and go on to challenge AJ Styles at Wrestlemania and this year as well, there is a plethora of candidate who can go on to win and bring in completely new storylines with them.

#1 Seth Rollins


Seth Rollins is rumored to be Brock Lesnar's next opponent for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 35
Seth Rollins is
rumored
 to be Brock Lesnar's next opponent for the WWE Universal title at Wrestlemania 35

Seeds are already sown for something like this to happen in the most recent edition of Raw where Triple H confronted Seth Rollins. There have been very strong rumors of Seth Rollins going up against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the Universal Title.

It is highly likely that to reach that the most obvious route is by winning the Royal Rumble and then challenging the beast Incarnate at WrestleMania. This makes Seth pretty much the out and our favourite to win the Royal Rumble this time around. But how many times have we seen the out and out favourite actually not win the Rumble?


Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
