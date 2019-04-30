5 possible WWE SmackDown Live scenarios: The Hardy Boyz relinquish their titles?

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.96K // 30 Apr 2019, 15:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Hardy Boyz will appear on this week's episode

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live will take place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, April 30.

One of the biggest stories heading into the show involves Kevin Owens, who shockingly attacked WWE champion Kofi Kingston, as well as Xavier Woods, last week following a short-lived run as an honorary member of The New Day.

WWE has announced that Kingston will discuss the incident during an exclusive interview on SmackDown Live, and it has also been confirmed that Raw and SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch will go one-on-one with Bayley.

Roman Reigns is advertised to make an appearance after he was ambushed last week by Elias and Shane McMahon, while the blue brand’s representatives in the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches will be revealed.

Elsewhere on the show, SmackDown Tag Team champion Matt Hardy has said in a video on social media that both he and Jeff Hardy will address Jeff’s injury status on this week’s broadcast.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible scenarios that we could see during the episode.

#5 Kevin Owens demands a WWE Championship match

In WWE’s storylines, Kofi Kingston overcoming multiple obstacles before defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 was a story that was told to near perfection.

In reality, the original plan for WrestleMania 35 was for Kevin Owens to return from his injury as one of the top babyfaces on SmackDown Live just in time to build up enough momentum to challenge Bryan for the WWE title at the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Advertisement

Needless to say, while the WWE Universe enjoyed the rise of KofiMania, Owens had more reason than most to feel bitter about Kingson’s sudden success, so it is no wonder he made his feelings clear on last week’s SmackDown Live by attacking someone who appeared to be his ally.

Given that Money In The Bank is only three weeks away, now seems like the right time for Owens to demand a WWE Championship opportunity, likely during Kingston’s exclusive interview, to set up this match for the next PPV.

1 / 5 NEXT