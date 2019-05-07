5 possible WWE SmackDown Live scenarios: Unofficial tag team become tag champions?

Vince McMahon introduced a 'Wildcard rule' on Raw

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live will take place in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday, May 7.

One of the biggest stories heading into the show involves WWE’s new ‘Wildcard Rule’, which means a select few Raw Superstars will be allowed to appear on this week’s SmackDown Live.

With the Money in the Bank pay-per-view just two weeks away, we can also expect all four SmackDown Live Superstars from the men’s ladder match (Ali, Andrade, Finn Balor and Randy Orton), as well as the four Superstars from the women’s ladder match (Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon and Mandy Rose), to appear on the show.

Elsewhere, Shane McMahon will crown new SmackDown Tag Team champions after The Hardy Boyz were forced to relinquish their titles last week, while it is being advertised that Kevin Owens will issue a response after being attacked by WWE champion Kofi Kingston.

WWE has also announced two matches that will take place on the episode, with Ali going one-on-one with Andrade and Bayley, Carmella & Ember Moon facing Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible scenarios and storyline developments that we could see during the show.

#5 Shane McMahon & Elias are named tag champions

As soon as WWE released a strangely worded statement which revealed that Shane McMahon will “crown” the new SmackDown Tag Team champions, we speculated that the authority figure may keep one title for himself and hand the other to Elias.

Two days later, the company published a follow-up article which listed some of the potential new tag champions, and it just so happens that, despite never teaming up together, Shane & Elias were featured on the list.

Presuming that Shane will give the titles to himself/someone else rather than announce a one-night tournament, there are not many tag teams left on the blue brand who, from a storyline perspective, could realistically receive the titles without even winning a match.

Heavy Machinery, The Colons, Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura and The B-Team are the only duos left on SmackDown Live, and none of them are in prominent storylines like Shane & Elias are right now.

The alternative option would be to hand the titles to a Raw tag team (say, The Viking Raiders or AOP?), but that would make the Superstar Shake-Up even more farcical than it has been over the last few weeks.

