5 biggest questions WWE needs to answer after Royal Rumble 2022

Rousey and Lesnar won the 2022 Royal Rumbles
Methodius Uwizera
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 31, 2022 07:01 PM IST
The 2022 Royal Rumble is officially in the books. It was an action-packed premium live event with twists, turns, surprise returns, and a title change. New storylines were established, and existing ones concluded. Many stars are in a prime position to go in a fresh direction as WWE begins to build the card for Wrestlemania 38.

The Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg had the most eliminations in the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match!@ShinsukeN ✔️@austintheory1 ✔️@RealRobertRoode ✔️@RidgeWWE ✔️@SamiZayn ✔️@TheGiantOmos ✔️ (SOLID strategy, @WWEGable!) https://t.co/Io9QtX97OV

Rumble winners are set to choose which champion to challenge, and new challengers will emerge for the remaining champion. In addition, multiple story threads established at the event need to be followed as WWE embarks on the road to the 38th annual edition of The Showcase of Immortals.

Let's dive into five questions WWE needs to answer post the 2022 Rumble. Be sure to leave your answers in the comments below.

#5. Who will Edge and Beth Phoenix face after their win at the Royal Rumble?

GRIT is victorious at #RoyalRumble @EdgeRatedR @TheBethPhoenix https://t.co/Mphr7k70uD

Edge & Beth Phoenix faced The Miz & Maryse at the Royal Rumble. The real-life couples had an entertaining match, which the former decisively won. It's unlikely that the two couples continue feuding on the road to WrestleMania, begging the question of who they will face at The Show of Shows.

The Rated R Superstar recently expressed his desire to face AJ Styles, and this dream match is WrestleMania-worthy. The Glamazon is a dream opponent for many young female superstars. A match against someone like Rhea Ripley, who doesn't seem to be in any title plans going forward, may happen at WrestleMania. As for Miz & Maryse, it remains to be seen whether they continue as a manager-wrestler duo or go their separate ways.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
