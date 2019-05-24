5 Potential candidates that could win the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia

Who could win the 50-man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown?

WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia next month for WWE Super ShowDown. This will be the third-time the company is making their way back to the country for an event. They have signed a 10-year deal with the Saudi Arabian government to host two shows every year for 10 years. The match-card already seems thrilling with various championships and legendary matches set to take place.

A 50-man Battle Royal has also been announced for the show which could see many former stars returning and new stars debuting. Last year, WWE held a 50-man Royal Rumble match at the Greatest Royal Rumble which also took place in Saudi Arabia. Braun Strowman won the Royal Rumble match and was awarded a title and a trophy.

So, here are five potential candidates who could win the 50-man Battle Royal in Saudi Arabia this year.

#5 Ali

Ali could win the 50-man Battle Royal.

There were various rumors that Ali was going to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match until Brock Lesnar arrived and pushed him off the ladder to win the contract. This has to be a huge blow for the new star who arrived to SmackDown last year from 205 Live. But, this isn't the first time he has lost his opportunity to become the main event star.

Even before Elimination Chamber 2019, Ali was expected to get a push into the main event scene but instead Kofi Kingston received that push after Ali suffered an injury. It is still rumored that WWE wants to push Ali and he could win the 50-man Battle Royal in Saudi Arabia, as winning that match could begin his push to the main event scene.

#4 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre could win the 50-man Battle Royal.

Just like Ali, Drew McIntyre is also one of the stars WWE wants to push into the main event scene. McIntyre was released by the company in 2014, and he returned once again with a complete transformation on NXT in 2016. Last year, he debuted on the main roster and even became the Raw Tag Team Champion with Dolph Ziggler.

The only way to make McIntyre a main event star is by giving him a major victory such as winning the 50-man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. McIntyre is the perfect candidate to win this match, as not only it will suit his character, but also it could begin his possible main event run in the company.

