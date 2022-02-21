5 Potential challengers for Sami Zayn's Intercontinental title at WWE WrestleMania 38

Sami Zayn finally won the Intercontinental Championship on the go-home show before the Elimination Chamber of SmackDown. He beat Shinsuke Nakamura to win the title for the third time in his career.

After becoming the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, he was given a match against Nakamura after eight weeks. Nakamura failed as a champion as he rarely defended his title during his 189-day reign.

Sami Zayn's first two Intercontinental Championship reigns were entertaining as he used heel tactics to defend his title. With Sami Zayn winning the title again, the Intercontinental Championship picture looks promising again. Fans are wondering who Sami Zayn will defend his title against at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Let's take a look at Potential Challengers for Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 38.

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was a successful champion of the Thunderdome Era. His world title reign will be noted as one of the defining moments in WWE.

Despite his incredible run, the former WWE Champion has been in monotonous storylines since dropping the title to Bobby Lashley. The Scottish Warrior is currently involved in a feud with Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss. Most recently, McIntyre beat Moss at Elimination Chamber 2022.

To revive his career, McIntyre should be given the Intercontinental title. Having him win the championship from Zayn would give a great boost to his career.

