5 potential directions for Brock Lesnar following Survivor Series WarGames 

Brock Lesnar has been away from action since Crown Jewel 2022. While The Beast Incarnate managed to sneak a victory at the Saudi spectacle, things didn't turn out too well for him at the premium live event.

The former WWE Champion was dominated by The All Mighty at the event. Lashley went on to lay waste to Lesnar after the match, ending the night on a high note. Since then, the former United States Champion has taken multiple shots at The Beast Incarnate.

While many expected Lesnar to return at Survivor Series WarGames to exact revenge on Lashley, it didn't come to fruition. With the show in the history books now, it would be interesting the see what the future has in store for the former Universal Champion.

The following piece will look at five potential directions for Lesnar after Survivor Series WarGames.

#5. Brock Lesnar returns and attacks Bobby Lashley

#WWECrownJewel Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless:Bobby F'N Lashley

There's no denying that things are from over between The All Mighty and The Beast Incarnate, given how things played out at Crown Jewel 2022. While an immediate rematch between the duo was expected for Survivor Series, WWE seems to have saved the same for the Road to WrestleMania.

Hence, fans can expect the former WWE Champion to return to resume his rivalry with Lashley. An irate Lesnar could exact revenge by laying waste to The All Mighty. This angle could then set up a mouth-watering clash between the duo.

#4. The Beast and Drew McIntyre cross paths again

Drew McIntyre's match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 is still fresh in the minds of most WWE fans. However, The Scottish Warrior recently expressed his desire to have a rematch with The Beast in front of a live audience.

On another note, McIntyre teamed up with Kevin Owens and The Brawling Brutes to take on The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames. However, he ended up on the losing side. With that, The Scottish Warrior's ongoing feud with the Roman Reigns-led faction has seemingly ended.

Hence, it wouldn't be a bad idea if WWE reignited his rivalry against The Beast. This could pave the way for a high-profile match between the former rivals at Royal Rumble 2023.

#3. Lesnar vs. Matt Riddle could be highly entertaining

Truth be told, Matt Riddle seems a bit lost on the red brand recently. WWE apparently doesn't have any solid plans for The Original Bro, and he has lost a lot of steam lately. But that could change if WWE decides to bill him against Lesnar.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion and Lesnar have quite a bit of history between them. The duo was allegedly involved in a heated backstage exchange two years ago. Hence, a potential on-screen feud between the pair makes total sense.

WWE could use their backstage confrontation to weave an exciting storyline. This may culminate in a singles match at the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania next year.

#2. Brock Lesnar could rekindle his feud with Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar has had several wars with Seth Rollins in the past. The duo has enthralled the audience with their spectacular performances and impressive in-ring chemistry every time they have locked horns.

With Royal Rumble seemingly the next premium live event, WWE reigniting this old rivalry would undoubtedly be best for the business. Given how over the stars are amongst the fans, plus their caliber, this can be a banger if WWE books it right.

#1. Brock Lesnar enters the Men's Royal Rumble Match

A potential rematch against Bobby Lashley seems likely to be the next venture for Brock Lesnar. However, a surprise Royal Rumble entry for The Beast could be on the cards if WWE decides to pull the plug on the high-profile contest.

The creative team could have Lesnar as an agent of chaos in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The former Rumble winner could have a dominant showing, enthralling the live audience with his performance.

WWE could further go on to tease his rumored WrestleMania match against Gunther during the same.

Should WWE book Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley for the Royal Rumble 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

