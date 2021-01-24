5 Potential directions for Conor McGregor in WWE

Conor McGregor recently lost to Dustin Poirier by a technical knockout in the second round of their lightweight fight at the UFC 257 event. Despite talks of retirement, McGregor made his return to the Octagon for the first time since January of 2020.

McGregor's first-ever loss via technical knockout was certainly a surprising result for many viewers, and UFC president Dana White said that the Irishman could now grind for a comeback or call it a day as a mixed martial artist.

Dana White on McGregor: I think it'll make him hungrier. There's two ways this goes — hungrier or I'm done. #UFC257 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) January 24, 2021

WWE RAW Superstar Sheamus recently implied in an interview that Conor McGregor's potential jump to the land of sports entertainment is a very likely possibility, and it's all a matter of when it will happen:

"He's teased [coming to WWE] a couple of times. He's still staying active, he's a lad who's won belts, he's done a lot, so I think he's that type of person who's always trying to try his hand at something different. I think WWE would suit him down to the ground. You know, we've had a lot of people come in and out, Mayweather came in, a lot of celebrities have come in, a lot of sportspeople. So I don't think anyone would raise eyebrows if he came in to WWE. I don't think it's if, I think it's a matter of when to be honest."

Just like many famous mixed martial artists, The Notorious One could prove to be a valuable crossover star in WWE. If or when the transition may take place, here are five potential directions for Conor McGregor in WWE.

#5. Conor McGregor could step up to Brock Lesnar in the land of sports entertainment

.@BrockLesnar stood tall in this monster final four of the 2003 #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/2RvxxQbHCW — WWE (@WWE) January 22, 2021

Back during a UFC 202 media call, Conor McGregor fired shots towards WWE and UFC crossover stars like Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. McGregor said the following about Lesnar's stint in UFC:

"Fair play to Brock [Lesnar]; he got in and fought, but at the end of the day, he was juiced up to the [expletive] eyeballs. How can I respect that?"

While The Beast Incarnate is currently not under a WWE contract, it is likely that he may once again sign with the company in the near future. Brock Lesnar has established himself as one of the most commercially successful UFC-WWE crossover stars of all time, which is why a potential clash between Lesnar and McGregor would attract a lot of mainstream attention.

Conor McGregor vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania would be one of the biggest draws in wrestling history



*ducks* — President Grandpa (@nickiswrong) January 24, 2021

The aforementioned match could certainly be the perfect fit for the Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania.