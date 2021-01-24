Top 5 Potential Directions for Jinder Mahal after his WWE Return

Jinder Mahal has been in WWE since the early 2010s, and "The Modern Day Maharaja" has been fairly successful throughout his career. He has held the WWE 24/7 Championship, and the United States Championship. Mahal has even won the most prestigious prize in all of sports entertainment, the WWE Championship. He was the first Indian wrestler to hold the title.

But Mahal has been absent from WWE programming in recent months. His last television appearance was in May 2020. At the time, he was coming back from an injury. Unfortunately, this return didn't last very long because Mahal had to get some surgery to repair his knee.

But the former WWE Champion's situation is improving. He recently announced his return at the WWE Superstar Spectacle. With "The Modern Day Maharaja" set to return, there are a plethora of routes he can take once he comes back.

These directions could help Mahal become even more successful. He has somewhat floundered since he lost the WWE Championship. But the company might place him in higher spots on the card because it is trying to boost its Indian viewership.

With that being said, here's a look at five potential directions for Jinder Mahal upon his return to WWE.

#5 Jinder Mahal squashes WWE Superstars and becomes a monster heel

Jinder Mahal measures up a punch on Sami Zayn

When Jinder Mahal returned to WWE last April, he looked better than ever. The way he walked and carried himself showed that his character was more confident. Mahal also looked physically imposing. In his first match back on WWE RAW, Mahal utterly dominated Akira Tozawa.

Mahal's victory was quite impressive, so WWE could push him as an unstoppable heel. With his new physique, Mahal can be booked like a monster. For the first few weeks, he could compete in squash matches and pick dominant wins over reputable stars. The red brand features names like Jeff Hardy and The Miz, and these competitors could elevate Mahal's status on WWE RAW.

Once Mahal is established as an indestructible force, he can be used for various angles and storylines. Mahal could help WWE meet its goal of increasing its popularity with Indian audiences. "The Modern Day Maharaja" has proven that he can be a top heel, so WWE could opt to give him that spot again.