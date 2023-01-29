5 potential directions for Roman Reigns following Royal Rumble 2023 

Roman Reigns locked horns with Kevin Owens last night at the Royal Rumble 2023. The Tribal Chief and The Prizefighter enthralled the audience with their power-packed performances.

The bout kept going back and forth right from the start. However, it was The Head of the Table who managed to pick up a win in the end as Owens succumbed to a spear. Following that, The Bloodline brutally attacked KO.

However, as Roman was about to beat Owens with a chair, Sami Zayn stopped him. This led to The Tribal Chief handing the chair to The Honorary Uce, asking him to hit KO. Zayn, however, attacked Reigns with the chair instead.

In this list, we will look at five potential directions for Reigns after the recent turn of events.

#5. KO challenges Roman Reigns for a rematch at Elimination Chamber

DeonteDDJ (-_•) 🔥ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj What an iconic image and addition to the story of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. What an iconic image and addition to the story of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. https://t.co/pdvVB5AZ9G

Roman Reigns managed to successfully defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Kevin Owens last night at the Royal Rumble. Following that, he ordered The Usos and Solo Sikoa to beat the living daylights out of Owens.

The Bloodline cuffed Owen's hands with a ring rope before launching an attack on him. Given how things unfolded, it wouldn't be wrong to say that things are far from over in the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens rivalry.

Fans can expect The Prizefighter to hit back at The Bloodline shortly. Owens could further go on to challenge Reigns for another showdown at the Elimination Chamber 2023.

#4. A feud with Sami Zayn after the Royal Rumble betrayal

As mentioned earlier, Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. The Honorary Uce hit Reigns with a chair as the entire Bloodline faction stood in shock.

Given how things unfolded, The Tribal Chief looks set to be involved in a feud against Zayn. The Honorary Uce is reportedly set to challenge The Head of the Table for the undisputed Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Hence, a potential Reigns vs. Zayn rivalry seems to be on the cards in the coming days.

#3. Jey Uso turns on Roman Reigns to side with Sami Zayn

Isaac brookens @Z_Brookens This was insane. And Jey Usos reaction really made this segment for me this is like a movie I swear This was insane. And Jey Usos reaction really made this segment for me this is like a movie I swear https://t.co/DPtIfJEqRR

After Sami Zayn swung a chair at Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa launched a beatdown on The Honorary Uce. However, Jey Uso didn't side with his brothers and left the ring in tears.

Despite not getting on the same page at the start, Jey had a change of heart for Sami Zayn. One shouldn't forget how The current Undisputed Tag Champion came to the rescue of Sami Zayn in the "Tribal Court."

Hence, it won't be surprising if Jey turns on Reigns to side with Sami. The Tribal Chief has had quite a rivalry with his cousin in the past, and the company may reignite the same.

#2. Cody Rhodes sets his sights on Roman Reigns after winning the Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes Wrestling has more than one royal family Wrestling has more than one royal family

Cody Rhodes prevailed over 29 other WWE Superstars to win the Men's Royal Rumble match last night. The American Nightmare will now likely challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, the build of the same could begin shortly.

The creative team could have Roman Reigns dealing with the turmoil in The Bloodline while simultaneously involved in an angle with Cody Rhodes on the weekly shows. Rhodes could target The Head of the Table in his promos, with the duo getting the better of each other on several occasions.

This would then set up their high-profile clash for 'Mania 39 beautifully.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin enters the scene

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri



It seems to me like with the Rock out, Austin Vs. Reigns will likely be the A huge money offer was made to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a match with Roman Reigns, according to @SeanRossSapp It seems to me like with the Rock out, Austin Vs. Reigns will likely be the #WrestleMania main event A huge money offer was made to Stone Cold Steve Austin for a match with Roman Reigns, according to @SeanRossSapp It seems to me like with the Rock out, Austin Vs. Reigns will likely be the #WrestleMania main event

As reported earlier, there is a huge cloud over the rumored match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Great One recently stated that he wouldn't be able to get in shape for a match by the time of WrestleMania Hollywood.

With The Rock seemingly ruling himself out, WWE reportedly contacted Stone Cold Steve Austin for a match against The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows. While it will be interesting to see how this story unfolds, there is no denying that Stone Cold vs. Roman Reigns is a mouthwatering prospect.

If the rumored clash does come to fruition, there are numerous ways the company could go about it. One such interesting way would be to inject Austin into the Sami-Reigns angle.

The creative team could rule Owens out for a couple of weeks, given his brutal beatdown at the Royal Rumble, only for Stone Cold to return as Sami's savior.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

