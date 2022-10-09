5 potential directions for Seth Rollins following WWE Extreme Rules 2022 

Seth Rollins faced Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match last night at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 with Daniel Cormier being the Special Guest Referee for the bout. As expected, the duo gave their everything in what was arguably the best match of the night.

From intense action to jaw-dropping counters to amazing chemistry, this instant classic had it all. The Original Bro and The Visionary went toe-to-toe against each other to spellbind the audience. However, Rollins succumbed to a Triangle Choke in the end.

With the Riddle vs. Rollins rivalry possibly reaching its climax last night, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for The BeastSlayer in the coming days.

The following piece will look at five potential directions for The Visionary following his loss at Extreme Rules.

#5. Seth Rollins blames Daniel Cormier for his loss at WWE Extreme Rules

Truth be told, Daniel Cormier did a fantastic job as the Special Guest Referee for the Rollins vs. Riddle Fight Pit match last night. The former UFC Champion looked in full control as he handled the proceedings impartially.

However, WWE could have Rollins play the blame game and turn on his old friend. The Visionary could blame Cormier for his loss at Extreme Rules, laying down the breadcrumbs for a high-profile feud. This could eventually lead to a massive match between the duo at Crown Jewel.

#4. Rollins' quest to win the United States Championship

The previous episode of RAW saw Bobby Lashley defend his United States Championship against Mustafa Ali in singles action. While The Almighty managed to prevail over his rival after a hard-fought battle, he was attacked by Seth Rollins after the match.

Given how things unfolded last week, a Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley feud for the United States Championship could be on the cards in the coming days. The duo have quite a bit of history between them and it would not be a bad idea if the company decides to reignite this rivalry.

Rollins taking on Lashley has all the intgerdients to be a blockbuster. The Visonary has proved on numerous occasions how he can work with anybody inside the ring, thus, fans can expect this feud to be a banger if/when WWE books it.

#3. The rivalry between Rollins and Riddle may not be over

With The Visionary succumbing to Riddle last night at Extreme Rules, their two-month-long feud has seemingly come to an end. However, one should not forget that Rollins had previously managed to prevail over The King of Bros at Clash at the Castle. Thus, Riddle's win has set the equation to 1-1.

Hence, WWE could book the duo in a final match to settle their beef once and for all. Given how successful this feud has been, plus the attention this has received, another potential bout between the duo would surely be best for the business.

The creative team could have Seth feature on the upcoming RAW to address the WWE Universe regarding his loss at Extreme Rules before demanding a final rematch against Riddle.

#2. Kevin Owens

WARJOE @2Sweet4Lyfe Kevin Owens fights a sign live on RAW #WWERaw Kevin Owens fights a sign live on RAW #WWERaw https://t.co/UgYh0bjnIV

Kevin Owens, without a doubt, has been one of the best things about WWE RAW since Triple H took over the creative department. However, The PrizeFighter is not currently involved in any major feud.

Nonetheless, this could change if WWE decides to have him lock horns with Seth Rollins. Truth be told, The PrizeFighter deserves a big push, given his incredible work on the red brand recently.

Rollins vs. KO looks like a mouthwatering prospect. The duo's skill in the ring and on the mic would surely make this an interesting watch.

#1. Bray Wyatt turns his attention towards Seth Rollins

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



We followed the White Rabbit and it led us to Bray Wyatt



#ExtremeRules 𝗟𝗘𝗧. 𝗛𝗜𝗠. 𝗜𝗡.We followed the White Rabbit and it led us to Bray Wyatt 𝗟𝗘𝗧. 𝗛𝗜𝗠. 𝗜𝗡.We followed the White Rabbit and it led us to Bray Wyatt 🐇#ExtremeRules https://t.co/0Tu9zI0aty

Bray Wyatt made his highly anticipated return to WWE last night at Extreme Rules. The Fiend showed up following the Fight Pit Match to end the show on a high. With Wyatt finally making his return to the company, the next big question that is reverberating in the minds of fans is what's next for him.

Well, for those unaware, The Visionary recently teased a feud with Bray Wyatt in an interview. Rollins stated how difficult it was for him to work with The Fiend before expressing his desire to work with him again.

On another note, the history between the former world champion and Wyatt is well-known among fans and it would not be surprising if the company decides to milk it by booking the duo in a program once again.

Should WWE book a feud between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt in the coming days? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

