5 potential endings to WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1

SummerSlam 2025 is just a few hours away, and MetLife Stadium is decked out to host the monumental event. It will be a two-night event for the first time in history, kicking off on Saturday. Excitement among fans is at an all-time high as the card is stacked with some blockbuster matches. But the biggest highlight will be how the show ends.The match that will headline Saturday is the World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Gunther. This bout is expected to see a maelstrom of chaos and jaw-dropping moments that could leave fans on their feet. From Punk standing tall with the world title to Seth Rollins cashing in, the show can end in several ways.Here are five potential endings to SummerSlam Night One:#5. Gunthers might use underhanded tactics to win the matchGunther and CM Punk could deliver a classic wrestling match tonight, but the champion might steal the victory. During the closing moments, The Best in the World could hoist The Ring General onto his shoulder to deliver a GTS. However, the latter could counter with a cunning roll-up, pinning Punk's shoulders to the mat while brazenly resting his feet on the rope for leverage.The referee, unaware of the Austrian's feet, could count to three and call for the bell. While Michael Cole could be crashing out in the mic, Gunther could stand tall in the ring with the referee raising his hand. He could walk away with a smirk on his face, while CM Punk could be left heartbroken in one corner of the ring with SummerSlam Night One going off air.#4. CM Punk could dethrone Gunther fair and square at SummerSlamCM Punk has been chasing the world title ever since he returned to WWE. He could finally do the unthinkable tonight at SummerSlam. After a hard-hitting contest, Gunther might try to lift him for a powerbomb to end the match. In a shocking turn of events, Punk could counter it with a thunderous GTS that sends The Ring General crashing to the mat.The crowd could erupt with a thunderous reaction as he pins Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk could stand tall in the middle of the ring, raising the title while fireworks embellish the stadium. The WWE Universe could be on their feet, cheering for him. Punk could pose with the title draped majestically around his shoulder as the show goes off air.#3. Seth Rollins might pull off the Heist of the Century at SummerSlamSummerSlam Night One could witness the shocking return of Seth Rollins. At the climax of the World Heavyweight Championship match, CM Punk and Gunther could be lying in the ring, bruised and battered. Just then, Seth Rollins' theme song could echo in the arena.The Visionary could come out running with his Money in the Bank briefcase towards the ring, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy. He could cash in his contract in the middle of the bout, making it a Triple Threat Match. Rollins could hit a devastating Stomp on Punk and pin him in the middle of the ring to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam.#2. Gunther could retain the world title due to ringside shenanigansEven if Seth Rollins doesn't show up tonight, his faction could carry on his mission, which is to prevent CM Punk from becoming a world champion. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could invade the World Heavyweight Championship tonight. Just when the referee would be distracted, the two superstars could show up out of nowhere and attack The Second City Saint, creating an opening for Gunther.The Ring General could seize the opportunity, striking Punk with his devastating finisher to retain his title. Following this, Rollins' faction could unleash a brutal attack on the 46-year-old. Breakker could hit Punk with a devastating Spear, while Reed could destroy him with multiple Tsunamis. They could stand tall over the motionless body of CM Punk with the camera panning out to end the show.#1. Seth Rollins might cash in moments after CM Punk's victory at SummerSlamCM Punk could pull off a shocking victory over Gunther tonight. While celebrating with the title, a hooded figure could emerge from the shadows, striking The Best in the World from behind. The hooded figure could be revealed to be none other than Seth Rollins. Before Punk can react, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could ambush him out of nowhere.They could annihilate the veteran while The Visionary could be standing and savouring every bit of it. Breakker and Reed could position the newly crowned champion, allowing Rollins to hit him with a crushing Stomp. Then, Paul Heyman could hand him the Money in the Bank briefcase. The former Shield member could give it to the referee, calling for an immediate cash-in.Seth Rollins could finally hit CM Punk with another Stomp to pin him and become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He could stand tall in the ring alongside his faction, with the WWE Universe going bonkers. Rollins could pose with the title with SummerSlam Night One going off air.It remains to be seen which of these scenarios unfolds tonight as SummerSlam is just a few hours away.